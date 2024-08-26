Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Rays vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Rays vs. Mariners

    Ryan Pepiot will oppose Bryce Miller in Monday’s pitching matchup at T-Mobile Park. With the Mariners listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 7 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Seattle?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    965 Tampa Bay Rays (+120) at 966 Seattle Mariners (-130); o/u 7

    9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, August 26, 2024

    T-Mobile Park, Seattle

    Rays vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tampa Bay Rays DFS SPIN

    The Rays dropped to .500 on the season after losing to the Dodgers 3-1 last night. Jonny DeLuca provided the only run of the game for Tampa yesterday via a solo home run in the top of the 7th inning. The Rays look to get back in the win column on Monday.

    Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

    The Mariners moved to 66-65 on the year after beating the Giants 4-3 yesterday. Josh Rojas had a nice game going 2-3 with an RBI. Seattle is set to host Tampa for a 3-game set on Monday.

    Seattle is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Mariners are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against Tampa.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Rays.

    Rays vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under in the first five innings. Bryce Miller and Ryan Pepiot have both been good for their respective clubs with WHIP’s of 1.02 and 1.06 they are not allowing many runners to reach base. Furthermore, both teams really struggle offensively at times. This is a low total for good reason, but I will still take my chances with the under here early on.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 3.5 F5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com