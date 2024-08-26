Rays vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Ryan Pepiot will oppose Bryce Miller in Monday’s pitching matchup at T-Mobile Park. With the Mariners listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 7 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Seattle?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 Tampa Bay Rays (+120) at 966 Seattle Mariners (-130); o/u 7

9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, August 26, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle

Rays vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS SPIN

The Rays dropped to .500 on the season after losing to the Dodgers 3-1 last night. Jonny DeLuca provided the only run of the game for Tampa yesterday via a solo home run in the top of the 7th inning. The Rays look to get back in the win column on Monday.

Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

The Mariners moved to 66-65 on the year after beating the Giants 4-3 yesterday. Josh Rojas had a nice game going 2-3 with an RBI. Seattle is set to host Tampa for a 3-game set on Monday.

Rays vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Mariners are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against Tampa.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Rays.

Rays vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under in the first five innings. Bryce Miller and Ryan Pepiot have both been good for their respective clubs with WHIP’s of 1.02 and 1.06 they are not allowing many runners to reach base. Furthermore, both teams really struggle offensively at times. This is a low total for good reason, but I will still take my chances with the under here early on.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 3.5 F5