Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Rays vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Rays vs. Mariners

    Jeffrey Springers will oppose Logan Gilbert in Tuesday’s pitching matchup at T-Mobile Park. With the Mariners listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 6.5 runs, where is the smart tonight from Seattle?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    919 Tampa Bay Rays (+135) at 920 Seattle Mariners (-150); o/u 7

    9:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 27, 2024

    T-Mobile Park, Seattle

    Rays vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tampa Bay Rays DFS SPIN

    The Rays dropped to 65-66 on the season after losing to the Mariners 5-1 last night. Josh Lowe provided the only run of the game for Tampa yesterday via a solo home run in the top of the 2nd inning. The Rays look to snap a two-game skid on Tuesday.

    Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

    The Mariners moved to 67-65 on the year after beating the Rays yesterday. Randy Arozarena had a nice game against his former club going 1-3 with a three-run home run. Seattle looks for their third straight victory on Tuesday night.  

    Seattle is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Mariners are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Tampa.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Mariners.

    Rays vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Mariners. The Rays have combined for two runs in their past two games and have another difficult matchup with Logan Gilbert on the mound for Seattle. With Tampa’s offense struggling mightily they are a fade until they show they can put some runs on the board. Lay the number with Seattle.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Mariners -150

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com