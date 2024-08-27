Rays vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Jeffrey Springers will oppose Logan Gilbert in Tuesday’s pitching matchup at T-Mobile Park. With the Mariners listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 6.5 runs, where is the smart tonight from Seattle?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

919 Tampa Bay Rays (+135) at 920 Seattle Mariners (-150); o/u 7

9:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 27, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle

Rays vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS SPIN

The Rays dropped to 65-66 on the season after losing to the Mariners 5-1 last night. Josh Lowe provided the only run of the game for Tampa yesterday via a solo home run in the top of the 2nd inning. The Rays look to snap a two-game skid on Tuesday.

Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

The Mariners moved to 67-65 on the year after beating the Rays yesterday. Randy Arozarena had a nice game against his former club going 1-3 with a three-run home run. Seattle looks for their third straight victory on Tuesday night.

Rays vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Mariners are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Tampa.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Mariners.

Rays vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Mariners. The Rays have combined for two runs in their past two games and have another difficult matchup with Logan Gilbert on the mound for Seattle. With Tampa’s offense struggling mightily they are a fade until they show they can put some runs on the board. Lay the number with Seattle.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Mariners -150