Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Rays vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Rays vs. Dodgers

    Taj Bradley will oppose Clayton Kershaw in Saturday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, where is the value tonight from LA?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    979 Tampa Bay Rays (+175) at 980 Los Angeles Dodgers (-195); o/u 7.5

    9:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 24, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

    Rays vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 89% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tampa Bay Rays DFS SPIN

    The Rays dropped to 64-64 after losing 7-3 to the Orioles last night. Junior Caminero had a big night at the plate despite the loss, going 2-4 with a home run. Tampa looks to snap a 2-game losing streak on Saturday night.

    Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

    The Dodgers improved to 77-52 after beating the Rays last night. Shohei Ohtani hit a walk off grand slam in the victory on Friday. Los Angeles looks for their sixth consecutive victory on Saturday night.

    Los Angeles is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Dodgers are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against the Rays.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for Dodgers.

    Rays vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Dodgers on the run line. That was a tough loss for the Rays last night blowing a 3-run lead and losing on a walk-off home run. I believe we see a carry over effect tonight. Los Angeles will send Kershaw to the mound and have a favorable matchup against Bradely. The Dodgers win by 2+ runs on Saturday night.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Dodgers -1.5 +105

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com