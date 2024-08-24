Rays vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Taj Bradley will oppose Clayton Kershaw in Saturday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, where is the value tonight from LA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

979 Tampa Bay Rays (+175) at 980 Los Angeles Dodgers (-195); o/u 7.5

9:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 24, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Rays vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 89% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS SPIN

The Rays dropped to 64-64 after losing 7-3 to the Orioles last night. Junior Caminero had a big night at the plate despite the loss, going 2-4 with a home run. Tampa looks to snap a 2-game losing streak on Saturday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers improved to 77-52 after beating the Rays last night. Shohei Ohtani hit a walk off grand slam in the victory on Friday. Los Angeles looks for their sixth consecutive victory on Saturday night.

Rays vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Dodgers are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against the Rays.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for Dodgers.

Rays vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Dodgers on the run line. That was a tough loss for the Rays last night blowing a 3-run lead and losing on a walk-off home run. I believe we see a carry over effect tonight. Los Angeles will send Kershaw to the mound and have a favorable matchup against Bradely. The Dodgers win by 2+ runs on Saturday night.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Dodgers -1.5 +105