Rays vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Jacob Lopez will oppose Gavin Stone in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, where is the value today from LA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

927 Tampa Bay Rays (+170) at 928 Los Angeles Dodgers (-190); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 24, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Rays vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS SPIN

The Rays improved to 65-64 after defeating the Dodgers 9-8 last night. Junior Caminero hit the game tying home run in the ninth inning, before Jose Caballero hit the go ahead 2 run homer in the 10th. Tampa looks for the series win on Sunday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers dropped to 77-53 after losing to the Rays last night in extra innings. Shohei Ohtani continued his tear at the plate despite the loss, going 2-4 with a home run. Los Angels looks to get back in the win column.

Rays vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Dodgers are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against the Rays.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for Dodgers.

Rays vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Dodgers in the first five innings. Los Angels has Gavin Stone on the mound who is coming off an excellent outing where he went 7 scoreless innings and recorded 10 strikeouts. On the other side will be Jacob Lopez serving as the opener for Tampa, Lopez has an 8.44 ERA and WHIP of 1.50 in limited work. I like the Dodgers to get off to a fast start on Sunday.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Dodgers F5 -210