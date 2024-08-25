Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Rays vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Rays vs. Dodgers

    Jacob Lopez will oppose Gavin Stone in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, where is the value today from LA?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    927 Tampa Bay Rays (+170) at 928 Los Angeles Dodgers (-190); o/u 8.5

    4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 24, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

    Rays vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tampa Bay Rays DFS SPIN

    The Rays improved to 65-64 after defeating the Dodgers 9-8 last night. Junior Caminero hit the game tying home run in the ninth inning, before Jose Caballero hit the go ahead 2 run homer in the 10th. Tampa looks for the series win on Sunday.

    Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

    The Dodgers dropped to 77-53 after losing to the Rays last night in extra innings. Shohei Ohtani continued his tear at the plate despite the loss, going 2-4 with a home run. Los Angels looks to get back in the win column.  

    Los Angeles is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Dodgers are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against the Rays.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for Dodgers.

    Rays vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Dodgers in the first five innings. Los Angels has Gavin Stone on the mound who is coming off an excellent outing where he went 7 scoreless innings and recorded 10 strikeouts. On the other side will be Jacob Lopez serving as the opener for Tampa, Lopez has an 8.44 ERA and WHIP of 1.50 in limited work. I like the Dodgers to get off to a fast start on Sunday.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Dodgers F5 -210

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com