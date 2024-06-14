Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Rays vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Rays vs. Braves

    Zack Littell will oppose Chris Sale in Friday’s pitching matchup at Truist Field. With the Braves listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Atlanta?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    923 Tampa Bay Rays (+180) at 924 Atlanta Braves (-200); o/u 8.5

    7:20 p.m. ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

    Truist Park, Atlanta

    Rays vs. Braves Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tampa Bay Rays DFS SPIN

    The Rays improved to 33-36 after beating Chicago 3-2 last night. Yandy Diaz knocked in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Tampa Bay now travels to Atlanta for a 3-game set.

    Atlanta Braves DFS SPIN

    Atlanta snapped a five-game skid, defeating Baltimore by a score of 6-3 on Thursday night. The Braves now sit at 36-30 for the year. Ozzie Albies had a big game going 4-5 at the plate. Atlanta looks to win back-to-back games on Friday night.

    Atlanta is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Braves are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Tampa Bay.

    The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Braves.

    Rays vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under. Neither one of these offenses have been very good at all as of a late. Granted both teams won yesterday, it has been a struggle as of late for both Tampa Bay and Atlanta. Sale has been excellent for Atlanta and Littell is a veteran who typically gives a competitive outing each time out. This feels like a low scoring contest.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 8.5

