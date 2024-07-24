Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction: What’s the smart bet?

Jack Flaherty will oppose Tanner Bibee in Wednesday night’s Tigers vs. Guardians matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET. Will the Guardians cash as a home favorite or is there a better bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

915 Detroit Tigers (+122) at 916 Cleveland Guardians (-144); o/u 7

6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Tigers vs. Guardians: Public Bettors Leaning towards Cleveland

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Perez hits two-run shot, steals base in loss

Wenceel Pérez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in a loss to the Guardians on Tuesday. Pérez clobbered a 390-foot home run at 103.4 mph for his seventh home run of the season. It was also his fourth home run in 18 games in July, so the power is starting to come around a bit for the rookie, who also stole his ninth base of the season. He isn’t an electric fantasy asset, but he has a well-rounded game and plays every day for the Tigers, which makes him a solid add in deeper formats.

Kwan collects two hits, including solo home run

Steven Kwan went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in a win over the Tigers on Tuesday. The Guardians’ leadoff hitter is having his best season yet, now up to 10 home runs on the year to go along with six steals, 57 runs, and a .347/.401/.507 slash line in 74 games. The Cleveland offense has slowed a bit of late, which has hurt Kwan’s run totals, but he remains a must-start option in all leagues as the team’s leadoff hitter with newfound double-digit power.

Tigers vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Detroit’s last 11 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 8 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Detroit’s last 8 games against Cleveland

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games when playing at home against Detroit

Tigers vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Detroit. The Tigers are 11-4 in their last 15 games overall, are 6-2 in their last eight road contests and are 5-2 in their last seven league matchups. On the other side, the Tigers are just 3-7 in their last 10 games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven league matchups and are 1-5 in their last six contests played on Wednesday.

Tigers vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS +122