Rays vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Shawn Armstrong will oppose Jose Berrios in Tuesday’s pitching matchup at the Rogers Centre. With the Blue Jays listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Toronto?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Tampa Bay Rays (+125) at 964 Toronto Blue Jays (-135); o/u 8.5

7:07 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto

Rays vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS SPIN

The Rays dropped to 50-50 after losing to the Yankees 9-1 yesterday. Jose Siri provided Tampa Bay’s only run of the game via a solo home run in the top of the 5th inning. Tampa will open up a series with the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS SPIN

The Blue Jays improved to 45-54 after defeating the Tigers by one run on Sunday afternoon. George Springer had a big game, going 3-4 at the plate with a pair of home runs. Toronto looks to build some momentum as they host Tampa Bay for three games.

Rays vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Blue Jays are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against Tampa.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Blue Jays.

Rays vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Toronto in the first five innings. I expect Jose Berrios to come out in the second half with an extra gear. Berrios has had a solid season, with an 8-7 record and 1.18 WHIP. On the mound for Tampa will be Shawn Armstrong who will serve as the opener. He has had a tough season thus far with a 5.91 ERA and a WHIP of 1.64. Tyler Alexander is likely to follow Armstrong and hasn’t had much success either with an ERA of 6.19 ERA. Toronto is the play in the first five innings of this of Tuesday’s contest.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Blue Jays F5 -135