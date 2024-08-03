Rays vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Tampa Bay Rays remain in Houston to face the Astros at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Rays vs. Astros betting prediction.

Can the Astros win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Zack Littell (TB) vs. Ronel Blanco (HOU)

The Tampa Bay Rays are 55-54 straight up this year. Tampa Bay is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 53-56 ATS this season.

The Houston Astros are 57-52 straight up this year. Houston is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 56-53 ATS this season.

Rays vs. Astros Game Matchup and Betting Odds

923 Tampa Bay Rays (+130) at 924 Houston Astros (-155); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 3, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

TV: FOX

Rays vs. Astros Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays left fielder Dylan Carlson provided all of his team’s offense in their 3-2 loss to the Astros on Friday night. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the former Cardinal went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 144 plate appearances this season, Carlson is batting .197 with 1 homer, 13 RBIs, and a .531 OPS. Despite the tepid season-long numbers, the switch hitter from Elk Grove, CA is batting .242 at home this season, making Carlson a nice cheaper outfield option in DFS on Saturday.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros first baseman Jon Singleton recorded a multi-hit game in his team’s 3-2 win over the Rays on Friday. In that contest, Singleton hit sixth in the batting order and went 2 for 4 with an RBI. The 6’0” 256-pound left-handed hitter is batting .233 with 8 homers, 27 RBIs, and a .665 OPS through 301 plate appearances this year. Jon Singleton has 5 of his 8 home runs at home and has recorded 18 of his 26 RBIs at Minute Maid Park this season. That means the Harbor City, CA native could be worth a look in DFS this weekend.

Rays vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 32-21 straight up after a loss this season.

Tampa Bay is 39-33 straight up in non-division games this season.

Houston is 50-51 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Houston is 2-3 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

The under is 61-44-4 in Houston’s games this season.

Rays vs. Astros Betting Prediction

Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco might be hitting a wall. The 6’3” 265-pound right-hander had only pitched 58.1 major league innings coming into this season. In 2024, he’s already thrown 119 innings. The 30-year-old from the Dominican Republic was great the first 3 months of the season before posting a 4.40 ERA in July. His last two starts are the most concerning.

In Ronel Blanco’s last two starts, he’s completed 10 innings but allowed 8 runs on 9 hits and 4 walks while striking out 14 batters. Blanco’s groundball-to-flyball ratio was a subpar 6-16 over those two starts, and he allowed a home run in each outing. I think Tampa Bay gets to Ronel Blanco early, and the Rays end up winning this game outright on the road in Houston on Saturday night.

Rays vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS +130