Rangers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Texas Rangers head to Boston to face the Red Sox at 7:00 PM ET on Monday night on ESPN. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Tyler Mahle (TEX) vs. Brayan Bello (BOS)

The Texas Rangers are 55-63 straight up this year. Texas is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 52-66 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 61-55 straight up this year. Boston is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 53-63 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Texas Rangers (+115) at 964 Boston Red Sox (-135); o/u 9.5

7:00 PM ET, Monday, August 12, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Rangers vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia reached base 3 times in his team’s 8-7 loss to the Yankees on Sunday afternoon. In that contest, the 6’1” right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with an RBI, a run scored, a stolen base, and a walk. For the season, Garcia is batting .220 with 18 homers, 56 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and a .676 OPS across 464 plate appearances. Adolis Garcia is hitting .333 with a .772 OPS over the past 7 days, making him worth a look in most DFS formats.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela was the only player on his team to record multiple hits in their 10-2 loss to the Astros on Sunday. In that game, the rookie from Curacao went 2 for 3 with a run scored. In 432 plate appearances this season, Rafaela is batting .263 with 13 homers, 58 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, and a .713 OPS. Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .326 with a .783 OPS over the past 15 days, making him worthy of DFS consideration on Monday night.

Rangers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 29-33 straight up after a loss this season.

Texas is 24-36 straight up as the road team this season.

Boston is 28-25 straight up after a loss this season.

Boston is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against Texas.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

Boston will be starting 25-year-old right-hander Brayan Bello for this game. He was put on the paternity list on Friday but will be back in time to make his start on Monday. Bello’s stats aren’t terrific this season. His ERA is 5.16, his WHIP is 1.45, his K-BB is 2.7, and his opponent batting average is .274 in 2024.

Brayan Bello does have a record of 10-5 this season. What’s more, the Red Sox are 14-7 straight up in games that Bello has started this year. Despite the high season-long ERA, Brayan Bello went 3-0 with a 4.29 ERA in 6 June starts. I like the way that Bello has been pitching of late, and I think Boston’s bats will score enough for him to earn another win. I’m taking the Red Sox on the money line at home in this one.

Rangers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -135