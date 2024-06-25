Rangers vs. Brewers Prediction: Will Texas rebound?

The Rangers vs. Brewers series continues on Tuesday night at 8:10 p.m. ET from American Family Field. With Andrew Heaney set to oppose Bryse Wilson in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight in Milwaukee?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

977 Texas Rangers (+106) at 978 Milwaukee Brewers (-124); o/u 9

8:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 25, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Rangers vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Backing Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Lowe goes hitless in loss

Nathaniel Lowe went 0-for-4 and struck out three times against the Brewers in Monday’s loss. Lowe looked like a long-term answer at first base for the Rangers in 2022, but his power production fell off last year and has continued to decline this season, as he’s managed just two homers and three barrels through 228 plate appearances. His .351 OBP is nice, so it seems unlikely that the Rangers will try to upgrade this summer. However, if he fails to step it up, he’s going to be a non-tender candidate this winter.

Hoskins hits third career grand slam

Rhys Hoskins hit his third career grand slam Monday to lead the Brewers to a 6-3 win over the Rangers. His previous slams came with the Phillies in 2019 and 2022. Hoskins has 11 homers through 57 games this season, though he had been without one since June 3. The multi-RBI game tonight was actually his first since he did it three games in a row from May 9-11.

Rangers vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Brewers are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games at home

Rangers are 5-15 SU in their last 20 games when playing as the underdog

Brewers are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games when playing as the favorite

Rangers are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games played on a Tuesday

Rangers vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. The Brewers are 6-1 in their last seven games against the Rangers, are 18-5 in their last 23 matchups at home and are 10-3 in their last 13 interleague contests. On the other side, the Rangers are 6-15 in their last 21 road games, are 3-9 in their last 12 contests playing on a Tuesday and are 5-15 in their last 20 games when listed as the underdog.

Rangers vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -124