Rangers vs. Brewers Prediction: Will Milwaukee sweep?

Will Milwaukee complete a sweep of Texas when the Rangers vs. Brewers series concludes at 2:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon? Or is there a better bet today from American Family Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

923 Texas Rangers (-108) at 924 Milwaukee Brewers (-108); o/u 8.5

2:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 26, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Rangers vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Backing Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Smith collects a hit in Texas loss

Josh Smith went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday’s loss to the Brewers. Smith singled off Hoby Milner in the first inning to score Corey Seager from second, giving the Rangers an early 1-0 lead and their only run of the game. Smith was responsible for just one of five hits the Rangers had on the night, but the young third baseman has turned in a solid June, going 22-for-61 (.361) at the plate with eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI.

Ortiz provides all the offense MIL needs

Joey Ortiz went 1-for-4 with a home run in Tuesday’s win over the Rangers. Ortiz hit his seventh homer of the season into the left field stands to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead in the fifth. Ortiz has now hit safely in three of his last five games and is slashing .257/.373/.371 in June with four extra-base hits and eight RBI.

Rangers vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Rangers are 15-4 SU in their last 19 games played on a Wednesday

Brewers are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games at home

Rangers are 5-15 SU in their last 20 games on the road

Rangers vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. The Brewers are 11-2 in their last 13 home contests, are 11-3 in their last 14 interleague matchups and are 10-4 in their last 14 meetings with an opponent from the American League West Division. On the other side, the Rangers are just 3-8 in their last 11 games against the Brewers, are 5-15 in their last 20 road contests and are 2-5 in their last seven road games versus Milwaukee.

Rangers vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -108