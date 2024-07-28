Rangers vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will over cash?

With Jon Gray set to oppose Jose Berrios in the pitching matchup, will the Rangers vs. Blue Jays series finale end in a bang? First pitch is set for 1:37 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Texas Rangers (-116) at 914 Toronto Blue Jays (-102); o/u 8.5

1:37 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 28, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Rangers vs. Blue Jays: Public bettors backing Texas in finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Semien hits 15th of year in loss

Marcus Semien went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored against the Blue Jays on Saturday. Semien led off the first inning with a triple off Kevin Gausman and scored on a wild pitch to put the Rangers on the board. He later drew a walk in the third and scored on a double by Wyatt Langford. The 33-year-old second baseman is hitting .246/.319/.407 with 15 homers, 70 runs scored, 53 RBI, and three steals across 464 plate appearances.

Varsho finds seats in win

Daulton Varsho went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in a 7-3 win over the Rangers on Saturday. Varsho put the Blue Jays on the board early, taking Michael Lorenzen deep for a three-run blast in the first inning. He later extended the Toronto lead with a sacrifice fly in the eighth to drive in a run. The 28-year-old outfielder is up to 12 homers, 48 runs scored, 43 RBI, and nine steals while slashing .201/.282/.399 across 356 plate appearances.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Rangers are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Blue Jays are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against Texas

Rangers are 5-13 SU in their last 18 games on the road

Blue Jays are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Texas

Rangers vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Rangers’ last 11 meetings with the Blue Jays, is 7-3 in their last 10 road matchups and is 10-2 in their last 12 matchups with Toronto at Rogers Centre. On the other side, the over is 12-1 in the Blue Jays’ last 13 games overall, is 7-1 in their last eight home matchups and is 18-4 in their last 22 games against a league opponent.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5