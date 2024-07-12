Rangers vs. Astros Prediction: Will over cash?

The Rangers vs. Astros open a new series at Minute Maid Park on Friday night at 8:10 p.m. ET. With Andrew Heaney set to oppose Hunter Brown in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight in Houston?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

917 Texas Rangers (+126) at 918 Houston Astros (-148); o/u 8

8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 12, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Rangers vs. Astros: Public Bettors Backing Houston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Taveras hits two-run homer vs. LAA

Leody Taveras went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer against the Angels on Wednesday. A two-run homer by Taveras off Griffin Canning to start the fifth inning would be all the Rangers would bring in to score against the Angels on Wednesday. The 25-year-old outfielder is hitting .236/.304/.349 with six homers, 35 runs scored, 24 RBI, and 11 steals across 323 plate appearances.

Tucker starts to play catch in rehab stint

Kyle Tucker (shin) played catch on Thursday at Minute Maid Park. It was the first time Tucker participated in on-field baseball activities since June 3 when he suffered a right shin contusion. The 27-year-old fantasy superstar was able to resume jogging last week and looks like he’s still a couple weeks away from returning to Houston’s lineup since there still isn’t an official return timetable from the club yet.

Rangers vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Rangers are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

Astros are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games

Rangers are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Houston

Astros are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games when playing at home against Texas

Rangers vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 14-4 in the Rangers’ last 18 games against the Astros, is 6-2 in their last eight road contests and is 10-2 in their last 12 road matchups with Houston.

Rangers vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8