Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Rangers vs. Astros Prediction: Will over cash?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Rangers vs. Astros

    The Rangers vs. Astros open a new series at Minute Maid Park on Friday night at 8:10 p.m. ET. With Andrew Heaney set to oppose Hunter Brown in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight in Houston?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    917 Texas Rangers (+126) at 918 Houston Astros (-148); o/u 8

    8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 12, 2024

    Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

    Rangers vs. Astros: Public Bettors Backing Houston

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Taveras hits two-run homer vs. LAA

    Leody Taveras went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer against the Angels on Wednesday. A two-run homer by Taveras off Griffin Canning to start the fifth inning would be all the Rangers would bring in to score against the Angels on Wednesday. The 25-year-old outfielder is hitting .236/.304/.349 with six homers, 35 runs scored, 24 RBI, and 11 steals across 323 plate appearances.

    Tucker starts to play catch in rehab stint

    Kyle Tucker (shin) played catch on Thursday at Minute Maid Park. It was the first time Tucker participated in on-field baseball activities since June 3 when he suffered a right shin contusion. The 27-year-old fantasy superstar was able to resume jogging last week and looks like he’s still a couple weeks away from returning to Houston’s lineup since there still isn’t an official return timetable from the club yet.

    Rangers are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

    Astros are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games

    Rangers are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Houston

    Astros are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games when playing at home against Texas

    Rangers vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 14-4 in the Rangers’ last 18 games against the Astros, is 6-2 in their last eight road contests and is 10-2 in their last 12 road matchups with Houston.

    Rangers vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com