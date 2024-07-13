Rangers vs. Astros Prediction: Will over cash again?

Will the over cash again in the Rangers vs. Astros series, which continues on Saturday afternoon from Minute Maid Park? Nathan Eovaldi will oppose Spencer Arrighetti in today’s pitching matchup at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 Texas Rangers (-118) at 966 Houston Astros (+100); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 13, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Rangers vs. Astros: Public Bettors Leaning towards Texas

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Seager drives in all three runs for Rangers

Corey Seager drove in all three Rangers runs with a homer and a single against the Astros on Friday. It’s been funny listening to Rangers writers endorse Josh Smith for an All-Star nod when one of the game’s best players, a guy who finished second in the AL MVP balloting and won World Series MVP last year, didn’t get a nod. But, hey, there’s a case that Smith had a better run than Seager for two months. Some people just happen to be into that kind of thing.

Alvarez returns to Astros’ lineup

Yordan Alvarez (hip) returned to the Astros’ starting lineup for Friday night’s series opener against the Rangers. The 27-year-old slugger was pulled from Wednesday’s game due to tightness in his right hip and sat out Thursday’s ballgame as a precautionary measure. He’s feeling much better on Friday though and will return to the Astros’ lineup as their designated hitter. Alvarez will bat third against Rangers’ left-hander Andrew Heaney on Friday evening in Houston.

Rangers vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Rangers are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Astros are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games

Rangers are 8-21 SU in their last 29 games on the road

Astros are 21-7 SU in their last 28 games at home

Rangers vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Rangers’ last five games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road contests and has cashed in four out of their last five league meetings. On the other side, the over is 10-4 in the Astros’ last 14 games overall, is 15-4 in their last 19 matchups with the Rangers and is 11-2 in their last 13 meetings versus Texas at Minute Maid Park.

Rangers vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5