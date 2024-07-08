Close Menu
    Rangers vs. Angels Prediction: Pitcher’s duel coming in L.A.?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Rangers vs. Angels

    Will Monday night’s Rangers vs. Angels matchup at 9:38 p.m. ET turn into a pitcher’s duel? Jon Gray will oppose Davis Daniel in the pitching matchup from Angel Stadium tonight.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    913 Texas Rangers (-142) at 914 Los Angeles Angels (+120); o/u 8.5

    9:38 p.m. ET, Monday, July 8, 2024

    Angel Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

    Rangers vs. Angels: Bettors Backing Texas in Series Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Seager collects two hits, including HR

    Corey Seager went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run, and three RBI in a 13-2 win over the Rays on Sunday. There was plenty of talk about Seager’s early-season struggles, but the 30-year-old is now hitting .271/.352/.473 with 16 home runs and 43 RBI heading into the final week before the All-Star break. With Wyatt Langford surging and both Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia likely to figure out their current slumps, this Rangers offense could get hot in the second half, and Seager will be right in the middle of it.

    Rendon set to return from injured list?

    Angels manager Ron Washington told reporters Sunday that Anthony Rendon (hamstring) could return from the injured list Monday. Washington told reporters that the plan for Rendon upon his return is for him to play third base and then be the designated hitter and rotate those two positions until the 34-year-old is ready to remain in the field. The oft-injured Rendon has hit .267/.325/.307 thus far in 202 while being limited to just 83 plate appearances due to injury.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Angels’ last 12 games played in July

    Rangers are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of LA Angels’ last 12 games when playing as the underdog

    Rangers are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games played on a Monday when playing on the road

    Rangers vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Rangers’ last seven games versus the Angels, is 4-1 in their last five divisional matchups and is 8-3 in their last 11 contests played in the month of July. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Angels’ last 11 games overall, is 7-3 in their last 10 divisional contests and is 9-3 in their last 12 matchups when listed as the underdog.

    Rangers vs. Angels MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

