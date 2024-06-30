Pirates vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Pittsburgh Pirates remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday morning on Roku. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Pirates vs. Braves betting prediction.

Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Bailey Falter (PIT) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are 39-43 straight up this year. Pittsburgh is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Pirates are 44-38 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 46-35 straight up this year. Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 38-43 ATS this season.

Pirates vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Pittsburgh Pirates (+150) at 902 Atlanta Braves (-180); o/u 9.5

11:35 AM ET, Sunday, June 30, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: Roku

Pirates vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 93% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Pittsburgh Pirates DFS Spin

Pirates right fielder Edward Olivares was the only Pittsburgh player to drive in a run during his club’s 2-1 loss to the Braves on Saturday. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, Olivares went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly, an RBI, and a walk. In 50 games this season, Olivares has a slash line of .235/.301/.352 with 4 doubles, 5 homers, 23 RBIs, 21 runs scored, and a stolen base. He is hitting .316 over the past 7 days so you could use him in DFS, provided he gets the starting nod on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves right fielder Adam Duvall had the big hit in his team’s 2-1 extra-innings win over the Pirates on Saturday. In that contest, the former Red went 1 for 3 with a 10th-inning RBI single to center field that drove in the winning run. Duvall is hitting .167 with 6 homers, 20 RBIs, and a .529 OPS this season. He has been good against lefties though. Adam Duvall is slashing .259/.365/.519 against southpaws in 2024. That means he could be useful in DFS on Sunday as Pittsburgh lefty Bailey Falter will be taking the hill for the series finale.

Pirates vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 20-23 straight up as the road team this season.

Pittsburgh is 27-32 straight up in non-division games this season.

Atlanta is 34-24 straight up in non-division games this season.

Atlanta is 26-13 straight up as the home team this season.

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Prediction

Atlanta has the fourth-best record in the National League this season. The Braves also have the fourth-best run differential in the senior circuit in 2024. That’s been largely boosted by a stellar home record. Atlanta is 26-13 straight up at home this year, which is tied for the fourth-best mark in all of baseball. The Braves have also played well against inferior competition. Atlanta is 44-30 straight up as a favorite this year. Additionally, the Braves are 36-29 straight up when playing on no rest and 39-33 straight up when facing an opponent on equal rest this season. Both starting pitchers have an ERA of 4.00 or above, so I could see this turning out to be a slugfest. If it is, I like the Braves and their bevy of big bats to secure the home victory and complete the series sweep on Sunday morning.

Pirates vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -180