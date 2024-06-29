Close Menu
    Pirates vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Alex Becker
    Rays vs. Pirates

    The Pittsburgh Pirates remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Pirates vs. Braves betting prediction.  

    Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

    Projected starting pitchers: Paul Skenes (PIT) vs. Max Fried (ATL) 

    The Pittsburgh Pirates are 39-42 straight up this year. Pittsburgh is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Pirates are 43-38 ATS this season.

    The Atlanta Braves are 45-35 straight up this year. Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 38-42 ATS this season.

    Pirates vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

    955 Pittsburgh Pirates (+132) at 956 Atlanta Braves (-157); o/u 7.5

    4:10 PM ET, Saturday, June 29, 2024

    Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

    Pirates vs. Braves Public Betting Information

    Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Pittsburgh Pirates DFS Spin

    Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was the only Pittsburgh player to drive in a run in their 6-1 loss to the Braves on Friday. In that game, Hayes went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Hayes is batting .227 with 3 homers, 19 RBIs, and .596 OPS this season. Atlanta will start left-hander Max Fried for this game, and that could increase Hayes’ DFS value. In 53 at-bats against southpaws this year, Ke’Bryan Hayes is slashing .340/.422/.556 with 3 doubles, 3 homers, and 10 RBIs. 

    Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

    Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna continued his excellent season against the Pirates on Friday. In that contest, Ozuna went 1 for 2 with a double, 3 RBIs, a run scored, and a walk. The right-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic is playing at an MVP level this year as he’s slashing .304/.386/.574 with 17 doubles, 21 homers, 67 RBIs, and 47 runs scored. You may have to pay a premium to use Ozuna at an outfield spot in DFS on Saturday, but the way he’s hitting this year could make it worth it.    

    Pittsburgh is 20-22 straight up as the road team this season.

    Pittsburgh is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Atlanta.

    Atlanta is 25-13 straight up as the home team this season.

    Atlanta is 33-24 straight up in non-division games this season.

    Pirates vs. Braves Betting Prediction

    At 25-13 straight up, Atlanta is the 6th-best home team in baseball by winning percentage. The Braves have also excelled against weaker competition this year. Atlanta is 43-30 straight up as a favorite this season. Those 43 wins are the 4th-most in baseball this year behind only the Dodgers, Phillies, and Yankees. Atlanta will also have the benefit of sending Max Fried to the hill for this contest.

    Fried has been solid this year as he’s 7-3 with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. But more importantly, Fried has been solid against players on the Pirates’ active roster. In 77 at-bats, current Pittsburgh players have only managed 2 extra-base hits off of Fried, and they’re hitting a combined .221 with a .532 OPS against the lefty. Pittsburgh will be sending out young flamethrower Paul Skenes, so this could end up being a pitcher’s duel. If it is, I like the Braves to win the game outright. I’m taking Atlanta on the money line at home on Saturday. 

    Pirates vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -157

