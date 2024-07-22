Phillies vs. Twins Prediction: Will over cash for bettors?

Will the over cash for bettors when the Phillies vs. Twins series begins at 7:40 p.m. ET on Monday night? Ranger Suarez will oppose Bailey Ober in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

921 Philadelphia Phillies (-134) at 922 Minnesota Twins (+114); o/u 8

7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, July 22, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Phillies vs. Twins: Public Bettors Backing Philly in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Castellanos has two-hit day in win

Nick Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run on Sunday in a 6-0 win over the Pirates. It was shocking to see Castellanos go yard on such a typical, mundane Sunday afternoon. Regardless, the late homer pushed his OPS above .700 for the first time since March and he’s slashing .302/.349/.517 over his last 30 games.

Buxton hits two solo home runs

Byron Buxton went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs on Sunday against the Brewers. Buxton very nearly had a third homer, but just got under his fifth inning fly out. Still, he is locked in right now and is slashing .364/.413/.700 over his last 30 games. This was also Buxton’s second consecutive game hitting third in the Twins’ lineup. He’s playing incredibly well and flying under the radar, go figure.

Phillies vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

Phillies are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Twins are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Phillies are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Twins re 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Phillies vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The total has gone over in five out of the Phillies’ last seven games played on a Monday and is 5-2 in their last seven road contests when playing on a Monday. On the other side, the over is 10-2 in the Twins’ last 12 home games, is 9-3 in their last 12 interleague contests and is 22-9 in their last 31 matchups played in the month of July.

Phillies vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8