Phillies vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in Minnesota to face the Twins at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon on ESPN+. It’s the final of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Twins betting prediction.

Can the Twins win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Aaron Nola (PHI) vs. Steven Okert (MIN)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 64-37 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 53-48 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Twins are 55-45 straight up this year. Minnesota is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 46-54 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Twins Game Matchup and Betting Odds

921 Philadelphia Phillies (-155) at 922 Minnesota Twins (+127); o/u 8.5

1:10 PM ET, Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ESPN+

Phillies vs. Twins Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos drove in two-thirds of his team’s runs in their 3-0 win over the Twins on Tuesday. In that contest, Castellanos batted 7th in the order and went 1 for 2 with a double and 2 RBIs. In 421 plate appearances this season, Castellanos is batting .237 with 14 homers, 52 RBIs, and a .697 OPS. The 6’4” right-handed hitter is batting .292 with an OPS of .863 during day games this season. That makes Nick Castellanos worth a look for DFS purposes on Wednesday.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins left fielder Matt Wallner recorded the club’s only extra-base hit in their loss to the Phillies on Tuesday. In that contest, the left-handed hitter out of Forest Lake, Minnesota went 1 for 3 with a double. In 66 plate appearances this season, Matt Wallner is hitting .222 with 3 homers, 8 RBIs, and an OPS of .811. Wallner has 2 homers and an OPS of .919 in day games this season, making him worth considering in DFS for Minnesota’s matinee matchup with Philly on Wednesday.

Phillies vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

Minnesota is 5-4 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Minnesota is 36-32 straight up in non-division games this season.

The Twins are 28-21 straight up as the home team this season.

The under is 51-45-5 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

Phillies vs. Twins Betting Prediction

Minnesota will use left-handed reliever Steven Okert as an opener with righty David Festa likely throwing several innings behind him. Left-handed batters are only hitting .178 against Okert this season, and he figures to work against Philadelphia lefties Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the first inning. David Festa has only made two MLB starts this season, and they haven’t gone well, as he’s allowed 12 earned runs in 10 innings of work this year (10.80 ERA).

There is cause for optimism though. David Festa was tearing up Triple-A this season before getting called up. In 15 starts for St. Paul this season, Festa struck out 89 batters in 60.1 innings for a K/9 of 13.3. He also posted an excellent 3.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio in Triple-A this year. Festa won’t have to start Wednesday’s game, which could work to his advantage. I like the Twins to bounce back with an outright win over the Phillies at home on Wednesday afternoon.

Phillies vs. Twins MLB Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS +127