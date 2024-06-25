Phillies vs. Tigers Prediction: Will Philly produce for bettors again?

The Phillies vs. Tigers series continues at 6:40 p.m. ET from Comerica Park on Tuesday night. With Ranger Suarez set to oppose Tarik Skubal in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight in Detroit?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

967 Philadelphia Phillies (-124) at 968 Detroit Tigers (+106); o/u 7.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Phillies vs. Tigers: Public Bettors love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Harper in the midst of incredible stretch

Bryce Harper went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and five RBI on Monday, powering the Phillies to a dominant 8-1 victory over the Tigers. Harper kicked off the scoring in the opening frame with a sizzling two-run double to center field off Tigers starter Casey Mize, which left his bat at a stratopsheric 111 mph exit velocity. He also connected for his 19th round-tripper of the season, sending a three-run moonshot to right field off southpaw reliever Tyler Holton a couple frames later to cap off a stellar performance in a one-sided affair at Comerica Park. The 31-year-old fantasy superstar is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career at the moment, batting .345 (39-for-113) with nine homers and 21 RBI over his last 30 games.

Mize posts season-high 10 strikeouts

Casey Mize posted a season-high 10 strikeouts and was charged with four runs (three earned) over 4 1/3 innings on Monday in a loss to the Phillies. The final line doesn’t totally reflect it, especially since he coughed up four runs in a calamitous opening frame, but there were a bunch of positive takeaways here for Mize in this outing as he generated an eye-popping 19 swinging strikes and didn’t hand out a free pass.

Unfortunately, he needed a whopping 101 pitches (66 strikes) to work into the fifth inning. Despite all of the whiffs, he was tagged for a season-high nine hits. That includes a two-run homer by Alec Bohm in the opening frame. The surface stats remain a bit inflated. Still, the strikeouts are starting to show up for the 27-year-old former top prospect lately. He’ll bring an underwhelming 4.54 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 56/19 K/BB ratio across 73 1/3 innings (15 starts) into a favorable road matchup on Saturday against the Angels.

Phillies vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

Tigers are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Tigers are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League

Phillies are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games played on a Tuesday

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Philadelphia’s last 20 games when playing as the favorite

Phillies vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Philadelphia. The Phillies are 44-18 in their last 62 games overall, are 7-0 in their last seven games versus the Tigers and are 4-1 in their last five games when facing Detroit at Comerica Park. On the other side, the Tigers are just 5-12 in their last 17 games overall, are winless in their last seven matchups with the Phillies and are 2-9 in their last 11 games when facing an opponent from the National League East.

Phillies vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -124