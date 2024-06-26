Phillies vs. Tigers Prediction: Who wins the rubber match?

The Phillies vs. Tigers series heads to its conclusion on Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. Will these two teams score enough runs to cash the over for bettors?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

917 Philadelphia Phillies (-176) at 918 Detroit Tigers (+148); o/u 9

1:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Harper hits 20th home run of season in loss

Bryce Harper went 2-for-4 with his 20th home run of the season on Tuesday in the Phillies’ loss to the Tigers. Harper broke up a potential shutout with a ninth-inning blast against Tigers stopper Jason Foley with the Phillies trailing by four runs at the time. It may have been a garbage-time round-tripper, but fantasy managers certainly won’t complain. The 31-year-old fantasy superstar has gone deep five times over his last six contests and is up to 20 big flies on the year already. If he stays healthy, Harper has a realistic shot at surpassing his previous career-high mark (42) in the home run department, which he set all the way back in 2015.

Greene hits RBI triple

Riley Greene hit an RBI triple on Tuesday, propelling the Tigers to a 4-1 win over the Phillies. Greene capped off Detroit’s four-run outburst in the fourth inning with a run-scoring triple to right field off Phillies starter Ranger Suárez. It wound up being his lone hit during a low-scoring affair at pitcher-friendly Comerica Park. The 23-year-old former top prospect has managed to stay healthy and finally make the leap to upper-echelon fantasy contributor status this season with an .850 OPS to go along with 50 runs scored, 15 homers, 41 RBI and four steals through 78 contests.

Phillies vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

Tigers are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Detroit’s last 12 games

Phillies are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games played on a Wednesday when playing on the road

Phillies vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Phillies’ last seven games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games played in the month of June and is 5-2 in their last seven games played against the Tigers. On the other side, the under is 9-3 in the Tigers’ last 12 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six league contests and is 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the National League East.

