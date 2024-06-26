Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Phillies vs. Tigers Prediction: Who wins the rubber match?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Phillies vs. Tigers

    The Phillies vs. Tigers series heads to its conclusion on Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. Will these two teams score enough runs to cash the over for bettors?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    917 Philadelphia Phillies (-176) at 918 Detroit Tigers (+148); o/u 9

    1:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 26, 2024

    Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

    Phillies vs. Tigers: Public Bettors love Philadelphia in Finale

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Harper hits 20th home run of season in loss

    Bryce Harper went 2-for-4 with his 20th home run of the season on Tuesday in the Phillies’ loss to the Tigers. Harper broke up a potential shutout with a ninth-inning blast against Tigers stopper Jason Foley with the Phillies trailing by four runs at the time. It may have been a garbage-time round-tripper, but fantasy managers certainly won’t complain. The 31-year-old fantasy superstar has gone deep five times over his last six contests and is up to 20 big flies on the year already. If he stays healthy, Harper has a realistic shot at surpassing his previous career-high mark (42) in the home run department, which he set all the way back in 2015.

    Greene hits RBI triple

    Riley Greene hit an RBI triple on Tuesday, propelling the Tigers to a 4-1 win over the Phillies. Greene capped off Detroit’s four-run outburst in the fourth inning with a run-scoring triple to right field off Phillies starter Ranger Suárez. It wound up being his lone hit during a low-scoring affair at pitcher-friendly Comerica Park. The 23-year-old former top prospect has managed to stay healthy and finally make the leap to upper-echelon fantasy contributor status this season with an .850 OPS to go along with 50 runs scored, 15 homers, 41 RBI and four steals through 78 contests.

    Tigers are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Detroit’s last 12 games

    Phillies are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games played on a Wednesday when playing on the road

    Phillies vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Phillies’ last seven games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games played in the month of June and is 5-2 in their last seven games played against the Tigers. On the other side, the under is 9-3 in the Tigers’ last 12 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six league contests and is 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the National League East.  

    Phillies vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com