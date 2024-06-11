Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Phillies vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Phillies vs. Red Sox

    With Zack Wheeler set to oppose Kutter Crawford in Tuesday night’s Phillies vs. Red Sox series opener, what’s the smart bet at Fenway Park tonight? First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    967 Philadelphia Phillies (-164) at 968 Boston Red Sox (+138); o/u 8

    7:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 11, 2024

    Fenway Park, Boston, MA

    Phillies vs. Red Sox: Bettors love Philadelphia in series Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Alvarado blows rare save opportunity

    José Alvarado took a loss and blew a save while allowing three runs — two earned — in 2/3 of an inning against the Mets on Sunday in a 6-5 loss for the Phillies. Alvarado is normally one of the more reliable stoppers in baseball, but Sunday wasn’t a good example of it. The southpaw issued a pair of walks and gave up two hits, and while he wasn’t helped by his defense, it was still a disappointing effort where he threw just 18-of-35 pitches for strikes. Expect Alvarado to bounce back in his next few appearances, but this one stings a bit.

    Hamilton’s bat has played for BoSox

    David Hamilton homered in the fifth and doubled and scored the tying run in the ninth as the Red Sox came back to beat the Red Sox 6-4 on Sunday. Hamilton doubled off Tanner Banks, stole third and then scored on a sac fly to even the game at 4-4. The Red Sox then pulled ahead on a Jamie Westbrook sac fly in the 10th. Hamilton’s defense at shortstop is lacking and the 25% strikeout rate isn’t great, but he’s been quite good in hitting .282/.339/.436 with 13 steals in 127 plate appearances for the Red Sox. The speed makes him playable in mixed leagues for as long as he continues to start most of the time.

    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Boston’s last 13 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

    Red Sox are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games played on a Tuesday when playing at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Philadelphia’s last 19 games played in June.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Philadelphia’s last 12 games.

    Phillies vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Philadelphia. The Phillies are 37-12 in their last 49 games overall, are 30-10 in their last 40 interleague matchups and are 10-3 in their last 13 meetings with an opponent from the American League East. On the other side, the Red Sox are just 2-6 in their last eight games when playing the Phillies at home and they’ve dropped 12 out of their last 15 home games when playing on a Tuesday.

    Phillies vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -164

