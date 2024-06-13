Phillies vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Aaron Nola will oppose Tanner Houck in Thursday’s pitching matchup at Fenway Park. With the Phillies listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Boston?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

967 Philadelphia Phillies (-117) at 968 Boston Red Sox (+107); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 13, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston

Phillies vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS SPIN

The Phillies dropped to 46-21 after losing to the Red Sox 8-6 last night. Bryce Harper had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-4 with an RBI. The Phillies’ will send Aaron Nola to the mound for the series finale.

Boston Red Sox DFS SPIN

The Red Sox improved to 34-34 for the year after last night’s victory. David Hamilton had a big night going 2-4 with a home run. Boston look’s to win consecutive games on Thursday night.

Phillies vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Phillies are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Boston.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Dodgers.

Phillies vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under. This should be a great game as both starting pitcher’s have been excellent this season. Nola and Houck have WHIP’s under 1.00 and have a combined record of 14-7 on the season. Fenway is a tough ballpark for Unders, but with these two guys on the mound 8.5 feels like too many runs tonight.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 8.5