Phillies vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Cristopher Sanchez opposing Nick Pivetta in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Wednesday’s Phillies vs. Red Sox matchup at 7:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

923 Philadelphia Phillies (-124) at 924 Boston Red Sox (+106); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Phillies vs. Red Sox: Bettors backing Philadelphia again

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Schwarber hits two solo shots in win

Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday. He hit both of them off Kutter Crawford, including one on the first pitch of the game, which was also his first time back in Fenway Park since playing for the Red Sox. Neither big fly was in any doubt with both of them being hit over 425 feet at at 110 mph or harder off the bat. The 31-year-old now has 13 home runs and 38 RBI on the season to go along with a solid .240 average.

Hamilton collects two hits in loss

David Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Phillies on Tuesday. Hamilton is now hitting .289 on the season and came into today hitting .338 in 23 games since taking over the starting shortstop job for the Red Sox. Given that he also has 13 steals in 42 games, he deserves to be rostered in far more formats.

Phillies vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Boston’s last 14 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Boston’s last 13 games played on a Wednesday when at home

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 11 of Philadelphia’s last 12 games when playing as the favorite

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Philadelphia’s last 11 games

Phillies vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Philadelphia. The Phillies are 38-12 in their last 50 games overall, are 14-6 in their last 20 road contests and is 31-10 in their last 41 games against an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the Red Sox are just 2-7 in their last nine home meetings with the Phillies, are 3-7 in their last 10 games against an opponent in the National League East and are 1-4 in their last five games when listed as the underdog.

Phillies vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -124