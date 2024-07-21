Phillies vs. Pirates Prediction: Will Phillies snap skid?

Will Philadelphia end its three-game losing streak when the Phillies vs. Pirates series concludes at 1:35 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon? Or is there a better bet today from PNC Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 Philadelphia Phillies (-146) at 954 Pittsburgh Pirates (+124); o/u 9

1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 21, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Phillies vs. Pirates: Bettors only leaning towards Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Harper hits solo home run in loss

Bryce Harper went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Pirates on Saturday. Harper’s home run was his 22nd of the year. He blasted a solo shot off David Bednar in the ninth inning to bring the Phillies within three runs. Harper picked up where he left off after an outstanding first half. He’s hitting .299 with a .978 OPS and 62 RBI on the season.

Cruz collects another two hits in upset win

Oneil Cruz went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI against the Phillies on Saturday. Cruz’s home run was his 15th of the season as he continues to stay hot at the plate. He had an RBI double in the sixth inning to give the Pirates a two-run lead. In the eighth inning, he hit a Cruz missile off Matt Strahm for a two-run home run. In his last 11 games, he’s 16-for-43 (.372) with three home runs, four doubles and 14 RBI. Cruz is hitting .255 with a .766 OPS and 50 RBI on the season.

Phillies vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 7 games against Pittsburgh

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played on a Sunday

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 7 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games when playing as the underdog

Phillies vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Pittsburgh. The Pirates are 9-3 in their last 12 games overall, which includes a six-game winning streak. They’re also 5-1 in their last six league meetings, are 5-2 in their last seven meetings with a National League East rival and are 4-1 in their last five contests when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the Phillies are 1-4 in their last five games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven meetings with the Pirates and are 1-4 in their last five matchups with the Bucs at PNC Park.

Phillies vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: PITTSBURGH PIRATES +124