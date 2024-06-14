Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Phillies vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Phillies vs. Orioles

    The Phillies vs. Orioles series will open at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday night. With Ranger Suarez set to oppose Kyle Bradish in the pitching matchup, what’s the best value for bettors tonight in Baltimore?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    921 Philadelphia Phillies (+108) at 922 Baltimore Orioles (-126); o/u 7.5

    7:05 p.m. ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

    Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

    Phillies vs. Orioles: Bettors leaning towards Baltimore

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Schwarber has another big night at Fenway

    Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and three RBI against the Red Sox on Thursday. Schwarber cleared the bases with a three-run double to pull the Phillies within a run in the second inning. However, those would be the only runs Philadelphia would score on the night. Schwarber is up to .249 with 41 RBI on the season. His power is down as his .177 ISO this year is well below his career .259 ISO.

    Stowers homers, accounts for all three runs

    Kyle Stowers homered to account for all three Orioles runs in Thursday’s loss to the Braves. It was a 439-foot blast off Pierce Johnson. Stowers deserves a chance to serve as a platoon corner outfielder for some team, but it’s unclear if the Orioles will ever have that kind of role available for him. He’s hit .294/.286/.500 in 35 plate appearances since being called up last month.

    Orioles are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the favorite.

    The total has gone OVER in 12 of Philadelphia’s last 15 games when playing as the underdog.

    The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Philadelphia’s last 22 games played in June.

    Phillies vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The total has gone under in seven out of the Phillies’ last nine games overall, is 17-5 in their last 22 games played in the month of June and is 10-4 in their last 14 games against the Phillies. On the other side, the under is 22-9 in their last 31 games when facing an opponent from the National League East and is 5-2 in their last seven home games when playing on a Friday.

    Phillies vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5

