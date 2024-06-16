Phillies vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Phillies vs. Orioles series will draw to its conclusion on Sunday afternoon when Baltimore hosts Philadelphia at 1:35 p.m. ET. With Zack Wheeler opposing Corbin Burnes in the pitching matchup, can bettors bank on a low-scoring affair?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

973 Philadelphia Phillies (+144) at 974 Baltimore Orioles (-172); o/u 7

1:35 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 15, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Phillies vs. Orioles: Public Bettors leaning towards Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Sosa hits solo homer in loss

Edmundo Sosa went 1-for-4 with a solo homer against the Orioles on Saturday. Sosa led off the second inning with a solo shot off Grayson Rodriguez for the second of two runs the Phillies would score on the day. The 28-year-old infielder is hitting a solid .280/.343/.512 with five homers, 24 runs scored, 19 RBI, and two steals across 138 plate appearances as he fills in for Trea Turner at shortstop.

Santander hits two homers in win

Anthony Santander went 2-for-2 with two homers, four RBI, and a walk to lead the Orioles to a 6-2 win over the Phillies on Saturday. Santander drew a walk in the second inning, then led off the fourth with a solo homer off Taijuan Walker to tie the game. He later gave the Orioles some insurance runs in the eighth, taking José Ruiz deep for a two-run blast for his second homer of the day. After hitting nine home runs over the first two months, he’s already up to eight while hitting .298 in a red-hot June. The 29-year-old slugger is slashing .231/.307/.498 with 17 homers and 42 RBI across 277 plate appearances on the season.

Phillies vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Orioles are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games when playing as the favorite

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Philadelphia’s last 17 games when playing as the underdog

Orioles are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games when playing as the favorite

The total has gone OVER in 16 of Philadelphia’s last 21 games when playing as the underdog

Phillies vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Philadelphia. The Phillies are 39-15 in their last 54 games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven games versus the Orioles and are 32-13 in their last 45 conference tilts. On the other side, the Orioles are just 2-6 in their last eight games when playing at home on a Sunday.

Phillies vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES +112