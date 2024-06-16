Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Phillies vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Phillies vs. Orioles

    The Phillies vs. Orioles series will draw to its conclusion on Sunday afternoon when Baltimore hosts Philadelphia at 1:35 p.m. ET. With Zack Wheeler opposing Corbin Burnes in the pitching matchup, can bettors bank on a low-scoring affair?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    973 Philadelphia Phillies (+144) at 974 Baltimore Orioles (-172); o/u 7

    1:35 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 15, 2024

    Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

    Phillies vs. Orioles: Public Bettors leaning towards Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Sosa hits solo homer in loss

    Edmundo Sosa went 1-for-4 with a solo homer against the Orioles on Saturday. Sosa led off the second inning with a solo shot off Grayson Rodriguez for the second of two runs the Phillies would score on the day. The 28-year-old infielder is hitting a solid .280/.343/.512 with five homers, 24 runs scored, 19 RBI, and two steals across 138 plate appearances as he fills in for Trea Turner at shortstop.

    Santander hits two homers in win

    Anthony Santander went 2-for-2 with two homers, four RBI, and a walk to lead the Orioles to a 6-2 win over the Phillies on Saturday. Santander drew a walk in the second inning, then led off the fourth with a solo homer off Taijuan Walker to tie the game. He later gave the Orioles some insurance runs in the eighth, taking José Ruiz deep for a two-run blast for his second homer of the day. After hitting nine home runs over the first two months, he’s already up to eight while hitting .298 in a red-hot June. The 29-year-old slugger is slashing .231/.307/.498 with 17 homers and 42 RBI across 277 plate appearances on the season.

    Orioles are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games when playing as the favorite

    The total has gone OVER in 13 of Philadelphia’s last 17 games when playing as the underdog

    Orioles are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games when playing as the favorite

    The total has gone OVER in 16 of Philadelphia’s last 21 games when playing as the underdog

    Phillies vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Philadelphia. The Phillies are 39-15 in their last 54 games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven games versus the Orioles and are 32-13 in their last 45 conference tilts. On the other side, the Orioles are just 2-6 in their last eight games when playing at home on a Sunday.

    Phillies vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES +112

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com