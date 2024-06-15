Close Menu
    Phillies vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Phillies vs. Orioles

    The Phillies vs. Orioles series continues from Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. ET. With little to no value in today’s pitching matchup, what’s the best bet for this interleague clash?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    973 Philadelphia Phillies (+144) at 974 Baltimore Orioles (-172); o/u 8.5

    4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 15, 2024

    Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

    Phillies vs. Orioles: Public Bettors backing Baltimore again

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Bohm has three-hit day in win

    Alec Bohm went 3-for-5 with double and two RBI on Friday in the Phillies’ dramatic 5-3 win over the Orioles. Bohm’s eleventh inning double put a stamp on what was maybe the game of the year so far with the Orioles and Phillies going back and forth all night with a long rain delay in between. It was his third hit of the night and second batted ball over 100 MPH. He continues to be a force in the middle of the Phillies’ lineup.

    Santander hits solo home run vs. Phillies

    Anthony Santander went 2-for-5 with a solo home run against the Phillies on Friday. Santander’s eighth inning home run was the first Matt Strahm has allowed all season and just the first run he’s allowed at all since opening day. Then Santander put one to the warning track in the 10th inning which nearly won the game for Baltimore. Also, his first inning single was smoked 114.4 MPH – the hardest he’s ever hit a ball in his career. That’s a great sign for the power hitting switch-hitter moving forward.

    Phillies are 12-1 SU in their last 13 games played on a Saturday

    Orioles are 15-3 SU in their last 18 games when playing as the favorite

    Orioles are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games played on a Saturday

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Philadelphia’s last 11 games when playing as the underdog

    Phillies vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 10-4 in the Phillies’ last 14 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games against the Orioles and is 17-6 in their last 23 games played in the month of June. The total has gone under in five out of the Phillies’ last seven road games played on a Saturday as well.

    Phillies vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

