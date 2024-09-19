Phillies vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: Can Mets win fourth straight?

The Philadelphia Phillies head to New York to face the Mets at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday night on FOX. It’s Game 1 of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Mets betting prediction.

Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Taijuan Walker (PHI) vs. Luis Severino (NYM)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 91-61 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 76-76 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 84-68 straight up this year. New York is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 79-73 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 Philadelphia Phillies (+120) at 956 New York Mets (-142); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Thursday, September 19, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

TV: FOX

Phillies vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm drove in his team’s only run in their 2-1 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday night. In that game, the 28-year-old from Omaha, NE went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. Bohm is in the midst of a career year. For the season he’s batting .288 with 14 homers, 90 RBIs, and an OPS of .802 across 569 plate appearances. Alec Bohm is hitting .286 with an OPS of .751 against the Mets this season, making him an interesting DFS option on Thursday night.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo reached base twice in his team’s 10-0 win over the Nationals on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the left-handed hitter from Cheyenne, WY went 1 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and a walk. Across 620 plate appearances this season, Nimmo is hitting .227 with 20 homers, 81 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, and an OPS of .735. Brandon Nimmo has an OPS of .750 during night games this season. That fact makes the 31-year-old worth a look in most DFS formats.

Phillies vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

The under is 75-70-7 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

The over is 76-71-5 in New York’s games this season.

New York is 26-19 straight up in division games this season.

New York is 46-37 straight up after a win this season.

Phillies vs. Mets Betting Prediction

The Mets will send right-hander Luis Severino to the mound to start this game on Thursday night. The former Yankee has been solid in 2024. In 29 starts, Severino is 10-6 with a 3.77 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, a 7.8 K/9, and an opponent batting average of .240. The 30-year-old from the Dominican Republic has recorded 149 strikeouts across 172 innings of work this season.

What’s more, Severino threw a quality start his last time out (6 IP, 3 ER allowed). That outing was against the Phillies in Philadelphia. This game will be in New York, where Severino has fared well this season. Severino has an ERA of 4.80 on the road and 2.86 at home this season. The Mets really need this game as they make a late-season push to get into the MLB playoffs. I think New York takes care of business here. I’m taking the Mets on the money line at home on Thursday night.

Phillies vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -142