Phillies vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets both head to London to face each other at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on FOX. It’s Game 1 of a two-game set. Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Mets betting prediction.

Can the Phillies cover the run line as neutral site favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Ranger Suarez (PHI) vs. Sean Manaea (NYM)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 44-19 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 36-27 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 27-35 straight up this year. New York is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 29-33 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Philadelphia Phillies (-155) vs. 902 New York Mets (+130); o/u 9.5

1:10 PM ET, Saturday, June 8, 2024

London Stadium, London, UK

TV: FOX

Phillies vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos drove in his team’s only runs in their 2-0 win over the Brewers on Wednesday. In that game, the 6’4” right-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a 402-foot 2-run homer to left-center to provide all the runs that Philadelphia would need. Castellanos is having a bit of a tough season (.213 batting average, 8 homers, 30 RBIs, .630 OPS) but he’ll have the platoon edge over Mets lefty starter Sean Manaea on Saturday. That fact among others could make Castellanos worth consideration in DFS.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets catcher Luis Torrens was integral to his team’s 9-1 win over the Nationals on Wednesday afternoon. Hitting out of the #9 spot in the lineup, the Venezuela native hit solo home runs in the 3rd and 6th innings as part of a 2 for 4 day at the dish. It’s worth noting that both of Torrens’ homers came off of Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin. Torrens and the Mets will face another southpaw starter in Philadelphia’s Ranger Suarez on Saturday. That means Luis Torrens, who has an OPS of 1.364 this season, could be worth a look in most DFS formats.

Phillies vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 24-19 ATS after a win this season.

Philadelphia is 30-23 ATS as a favorite this season.

New York is 0-2 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

New York is 2-3 ATS in neutral site games since 2010.

Phillies vs. Mets Betting Prediction

Phillies lefty starter Ranger Suarez has been virtually unhittable this season. The 28-year-old from Carora, Venezuela is 9-1 with a 1.70 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP this year. The latter two stats lead all of baseball and Suarez is tied for the major league lead with 9 wins in 2024. The underlying numbers seem to back up Suarez’s hot start.

The southpaw is striking out more than a batter per inning with a K/9 of 9.6. Additionally, he’s limiting walks as his K-BB walk ratio of 4.9 is quite solid. Perhaps most importantly, active Mets batters are only hitting .216 with an OPS of .632 combined in 102 total at-bats against Suarez. I think Ranger Suarez shuts down the Mets on Saturday, and the Phillies win this one going away. I’m taking Philadelphia on the run line at -104 odds in London in Game 1 of this series.

Phillies vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -1.5 (-104)