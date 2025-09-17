Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can Philly sweep Los Angeles?

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday night on MLB Network. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jesus Luzardo (PHI) vs. Blake Snell (LAD)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 91-61 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 81-71 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 84-67 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 65-86 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 Philadelphia Phillies (+124) at 914 Los Angeles Dodgers (-150); o/u 8.5

10:10 PM ET, Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: MLB Network

Phillies vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper knocked in multiple runs in his team’s 9-6 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday night. In that game, the 2-time NL MVP went 1 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Harper is hitting .265 with 27 homers, 75 RBIs, 12 steals, and an OPS of .863 across 472 at-bats. Bryce Harper is batting .292 with an OPS of 1.219 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers third baseman Enrique Hernandez drove in half of his club’s runs in their 9-6 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the 2-time World Series champion went 1 for 2 with a homer, a sacrifice fly, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Hernandez is hitting .192 with 9 homers, 30 RBIs, and an OPS of .594 across 208 at-bats this year. The 34-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .333 with a runner at third base this season. That fact makes Enrique Hernandez worthy of DFS consideration, provided he draws another start on Thursday.

Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Philadelphia is 51-39 straight up after a win this season.

Los Angeles is 2-3 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

The over is 41-34-4 in Los Angeles’ home games this season.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like Philadelphia in this matchup. A few relevant statistics will explain why. The Phillies are 62-45 straight up in National League games and 62-41 straight up in non-division games this year. What’s more, Philadelphia is 40-37 straight up as the road team and 18-16 straight up as an underdog in 2025. And finally, the Phillies are 76-50 straight up when playing on no rest and 88-55 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Philadelphia +124 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES +124