Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will L.A. send Philly home?

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in Los Angeles to face the Dodgers at 6:08 PM ET on Thursday night on TBS, truTV, and HBO Max. It’s Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Los Angeles leads the best-of-5 series 2-1.

Projected starting pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (PHI) vs. Tyler Glasnow (LAD)

The Philadelphia Phillies went 96-66 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 87-78 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 93-69 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 75-92 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Philadelphia Phillies (+110) at 912 Los Angeles Dodgers (-130); o/u 7.5

6:08 PM ET, Thursday, October 8, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TBS/truTV/HBO Max

Phillies vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber had a big day at the dish in his team’s 8-2 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday night in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. In that game, the 3-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with 2 homers, 3 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. During the regular season, Schwarber hit .240 with 56 homers, 132 RBIs, 10 steals, and an OPS of .928 across 604 at-bats. Kyle Schwarber has 23 homers, 37 RBIs, and an OPS of .912 in 72 career playoff games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Thursday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman drove in all of his club’s runs in their 8-2 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the #9 spot in the lineup, the former St. Louis Cardinal went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 346 regular-season at-bats, Edman hit .225 with 13 homers, 49 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .656. The 2024 NLCS MVP is batting .276 with an OPS of .750 in 35 career playoff games. That fact makes Tommy Edman worth a look in most DFS formats, assuming he draws another start on Thursday.

Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Philadelphia is 53-43 straight up after a win this season.

The over is 45-34-5 in Los Angeles’ home games this season.

The under is 45-31-6 in Philadelphia’s road games this season.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like Philadelphia here to stay alive in the NLDS on Thursday night. A big reason for that is their starting pitcher, Cristopher Sanchez. In 32 regular-season starts spanning 202 innings this year, the 28-year-old left-hander went 13-5 with a 2.50 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, a 4.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 9.4 K/9, and a .227 opponent batting average. Perhaps most importantly, the Phillies are 23-10 straight up in Sanchez’s 33 combined starts between the regular season and postseason this year. I think he pitches well enough for Philadelphia to extend the series on Thursday. The pick is the Phillies +110 on the money line over the Dodgers at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES +110