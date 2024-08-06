Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday night on MLB Network and ESPN+. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (PHI) vs. Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 66-46 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. Phillies are 56-56 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 66-47 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 55-58 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Philadelphia Phillies (-105) at 962 Los Angeles Dodgers (-113); o/u 8.5

10:10 PM ET, Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: MLB Network/ESPN+

Phillies vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos had 25% of his team’s hits in their 5-3 loss to the Dodgers on Monday night. In that contest, the former Tiger went 2 for 4 with a run scored. For the season, Castellanos is batting .237 with 15 homers, 57 RBIs, and a .691 OPS across 460 plate appearances. Against current active Dodgers pitchers, the 6’4” right-handed hitter is batting .333 with a .914 OPS across 48 at-bats. That fact could make Nick Castellanos worthy of DFS consideration on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani had a big day at the dish in his club’s 5-3 win over the Phillies on Monday. In that contest, Ohtani hit leadoff and went 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, a stolen base, and a run scored. For the season, the two-time AL MVP is slashing a ridiculous .309/.397/.631 with 34 homers, 81 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases on the campaign. Ohtani is hitting .316 with an OPS of 1.087 at home this season, making him potentially worth the high price tag in DFS on Tuesday.

Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is an MLB-best 29-16 straight up after a loss this season.

Philadelphia is 56-41 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Los Angeles is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games against Philadelphia.

Los Angeles is 4-5 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw is in a tough spot here. The veteran lefty missed most of this season after having left shoulder surgery in the offseason in November. He’s only made 2 starts in 2024 and the results have been suboptimal, to say the least. In those 2 starts, Clayton Kershaw is 0-2 with a 5.87 ERA, a 1.96 WHIP, a K/9 of 7.0 (which would be a career-low), and an opponent batting average of .324.

The future Hall-of-Famer is 36 years old and had to pause his rehab due to shoulder soreness that re-emerged before he ultimately took the mound on July 25th for his first start of 2024. On top of all that, active Phillies hitters are batting .292 with a .789 OPS in 96 career at-bats against the big Texan. I think the Phillies get to Clayton Kershaw and bounce back here. I’m taking Philly on the money line on the road in L.A. on Tuesday night.

Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -105