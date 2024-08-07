Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday night on MLB Network. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Tyler Phillips (PHI) vs. Gavin Stone (LAD)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 67-46 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 57-56 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 66-48 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 55-59 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Philadelphia Phillies (+115) at 912 Los Angeles Dodgers (-140); o/u 8.5

10:10 PM ET, Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: MLB Network

Phillies vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber did damage out of the leadoff spot in his club’s 6-2 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday. In that game, the 6’0” left-handed hitter went 2 for 5 with a single, a homer, 2 RBIs, a stolen base, and a run scored. Across 474 plate appearances this season, Schwarber is batting .253 with 24 homers, 66 RBIs, and an OPS of .857. Kyle Schwarber is batting .304 with an OPS of 1.106 over the past 15 days, making him worth a look in most DFS formats.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernandez drove in half of his team’s runs in their 6-2 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday night. In that contest, Hernandez hit second in the lineup and went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. For the season, the right-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic is batting .269 with 25 homers, 74 RBIs, and an OPS of .834 across 475 plate appearances. Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .302 with a .911 OPS over the past 30 days. That means he’s worth a look in DFS on Wednesday.

Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 6-2 straight up in their last 8 games against Los Angeles.

Philadelphia is 52-36 straight up in non-division games this season.

Los Angeles is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

The over is 31-23-1 in Los Angeles’s home games this season.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

The Phillies are tied with the Yankees for the second-best straight up record in baseball this season at 67-46. Philadelphia has several numbers on their side for this contest. The Phillies are 37-29 straight up after a win and 57-41 straight up when playing on no rest this season. Furthermore, Philadelphia is 62-44 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 50-28 straight up in National League games this year. After going 3-11 straight up to start the second half, the Phillies have gone 2-1 in their last 3 games. I like Philadelphia to keep the ball rolling and earn another outright win on the road in L.A. on Wednesday night.

Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES +115