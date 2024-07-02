Phillies vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies head to Chicago to face the Cubs at 8:05 PM ET on TBS on Tuesday night. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Michael Mercado (PHI) vs. Hayden Wesneski (CHC)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 55-29 straight up this year. Philly is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 45-39 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 39-46 straight up this year. Chicago is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 39-46 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Philadelphia Phillies (+110) at 908 Chicago Cubs (-130); o/u 9.5

8:05 PM ET, Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: TBS

Phillies vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos led his team in hits and RBIs in their 7-6 win over the Marlins on Sunday. In that contest, Castellanos hit 5th in the order and went 4 for 5 with a double, 3 RBIs, and a stolen base. Castellanos is slashing .231/.289/.386 with 11 homers, 42 RBIs, and 3 stolen bases on the season. Despite that middling year-long stat line, Castellanos has been heating up over the past 2 weeks. In the past 15 days, Nick Castellanos is hitting .345 with 5 doubles, 2 homers, 13 RBIs, 4 runs scored, 2 stolen bases, to go along with a .939 OPS. He’s always been a streaky hitter so you can plug him into DFS lineups while he’s hot.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner provided half of his team’s hits and all of their runs in Chicago’s 7-1 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday. In that game, Hoerner hit leadoff and went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. This season, Hoerner is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, 1 triple, 4 homers, 21 RBIs, 14 steals, and a .682 OPS. He has picked it up over the past 7 days to the tune of a .345/.406/.552 slash line, so Hoerner is worth a look in most DFS formats on Tuesday.

Phillies vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-0 straight up in their last 5 games against Chicago.

Philadelphia is 33-21 straight up after a win this season.

Chicago is 38-41 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Chicago is 2-6 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Phillies vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

The Cubs have been floundering of late. Since June 6th, Chicago is 8-15 straight up. The problem for the Cubs for most of the season has been scoring runs. Chicago is 19th in baseball in runs scored, tied for 23rd in hits, 19th in home runs, 23rd in total bases, and 22nd in OPS. The Cubs have also struck out 760 times in 85 games this season. That’s the 6th-most K’s as a team in the major leagues. Against a powerhouse offense like the Phillies, Chicago will probably need to score more than the 2.6 runs per game they averaged during their last series against Milwaukee in order to win. I’m not sure they’ll be able to do that. I like the Phillies to win this game outright as money-line underdogs on the road in Chicago on Tuesday night.

Phillies vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES +110