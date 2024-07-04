Phillies vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 2:20 PM ET on Thursday afternoon on the Fourth of July. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (PHI) vs. Jameson Taillon (CHC)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 57-29 straight up this year. Philly is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 47-39 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 39-48 straight up this year. Chicago is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 39-48 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 Philadelphia Phillies (-130) at 906 Chicago Cubs (+111); o/u 7.5

2:20 PM ET, Thursday, July 4, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Phillies vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa had the go-ahead RBI in his club’s 5-3 win over the Cubs on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, Sosa went 1 for 4 with a single, a sacrifice fly, and an RBI. Sosa was filling in at shortstop for Trea Turner, who served as the DH on Wednesday. Sosa’s bat has largely been too good to keep on the bench this year as he’s hitting .271 with 5 homers, 21 RBIs, and an OPS of .794 across 171 plate appearances this season. If Philadelphia puts Sosa in the lineup again on Thursday, you should consider using him in DFS as a cost-effective option at shortstop.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs right fielder Cody Bellinger reached base three times in his team’s 5-3 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday. In that contest, Bellinger hit third in the lineup and went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI, and a walk. For the season, Cody Bellinger is slashing .274/.334/.427 with 9 homers and 36 RBIs. He’ll be facing Phillies left-handed starter Cristopher Sanchez on Thursday, but that likely won’t be a problem for the former NL MVP. Bellinger is actually hitting better against lefties (.333 batting average, .797 OPS) than against righties (.242 batting average, .730 OPS) this year, making him worth a look for DFS purposes on Thursday.

Phillies vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 7-0 straight up in their last 7 games against Chicago.

Philadelphia is 35-21 straight up after a win this season.

Chicago is 32-41 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Chicago is 38-43 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Phillies vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

Just when it seems like things can’t keep getting worse for the Cubs, they do. The Phillies came into this series without three of their best players in J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber. All three players are on the injured list. The Phillies won the first two games of this series in Chicago anyway. Philadelphia has beaten Chicago 7 straight times dating back to May of 2023. Of those 7 wins, all but 1 were by more than 1 run. Now Philly will send out lefty Cristopher Sanchez who has the third-best ERA in the National League at 2.41 this season. The Cubs may eventually turn their season around. But if they do, I doubt it will be against the Phillies, who have the best record in the National League at 57-29 this season. I like Philadelphia to complete the three-game sweep on Independence Day on Thursday.

Phillies vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -130