Phillies vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Zack Wheeler (PHI) vs. Shota Imanaga (CHC)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 56-29 straight up this year. Philly is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 46-39 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 39-47 straight up this year. Chicago is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 39-47 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Philadelphia Phillies (-130) at 958 Chicago Cubs (+110); o/u 7.5

8:05 PM ET, Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Phillies vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner had a game-high 3 hits in his club’s 6-4 win over the Cubs on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, Turner went 3 for 5 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Turner is slashing .338/.386/.487 with 5 homers, 18 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases across 46 games of action. He has an OPS of .858 against lefties this season, which means he’s in play for DFS purposes against Chicago southpaw starter Shota Imanaga on Wednesday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki drove in 75% of his team’s runs in their 6-4 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday. In that game, Suzuki hit cleanup and went 2 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. The Tokyo native is having a solid 2024 as he’s hitting .262 with 11 homers, 34 RBIs, and an OPS of .800 this year. Suzuki actually has reverse splits as he’s been better against righties (.264 batting average, .787 OPS) than lefties (.236 batting average, .772 OPS) this season. That means he’s worthy of DFS consideration against Phillies right-handed starter Zack Wheeler on Wednesday.

Phillies vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 6-0 straight up in their last 6 games against Chicago.

Philadelphia is 34-21 straight up after a win this season.

Chicago is 20-28 straight up as an underdog this season.

Chicago is 32-40 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Phillies vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler is the prohibitive betting favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award this season. His numbers illustrate why. Wheeler is 9-4 with an ERA of 2.73 and a WHIP of 0.98 this season. He’s racked up 112 strikeouts this year, which ranks 6th in the senior circuit in 2024. He’s tied for the NL lead with 13 quality starts, and he’s third in the league with 105.2 innings pitched this season. As a team, the Phillies are 9-4 in Zack Wheeler’s last 13 starts, and I like them to improve that record against an inept Cubs offense on Wednesday. I’m taking Philadelphia on the money line as road favorites in this contest.

Phillies vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -130