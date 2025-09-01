Will the Brewers Edge Out the Phillies in a Labor Day Showdown?

If you’re searching for Phillies vs. Brewers predictions and the latest MLB betting odds, you’ve landed in the right place. The Philadelphia Phillies travel to Milwaukee on Labor Day to take on the Brewers in a matchup that could carry serious playoff implications. Both teams are in the thick of their division races, both boast lineups capable of changing the game with one swing, and the pitching matchup adds even more intrigue. This clash has all the makings of a September classic for fans and bettors alike.

Phillies at Brewers Game Info

Date: Monday, September 1, 2025

Monday, September 1, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET (3:10 p.m. CT)

4:10 p.m. ET (3:10 p.m. CT) Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FDSWI, NBCS-PH

Betting Outlook

The Brewers open as the betting favorite at –153 on the moneyline, while the Phillies check in as a live underdog at +127. The total for the game is set at 9 runs, reflecting expectations of plenty of offense in this one. You can view the latest odds and place your wagers here.

Game Prediction

The Phillies will likely turn to Taijuan Walker, who has pitched to a steady ERA this season and brings experience to the mound. Milwaukee is set to counter with Jacob Misiorowski, a young arm with strikeout stuff but occasional command issues.

Philadelphia’s lineup, led by Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, is capable of explosive innings, but Milwaukee’s balanced attack and home-field advantage give them a slight edge. Look for the Brewers’ bullpen to lock things down late, with Milwaukee coming away with a narrow 5–4 victory.

Final Thoughts

