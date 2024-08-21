Phillies vs. Braves Prediction: Will Atlanta win again?

National League East rivals clash again in Wednesday night’s Phillies vs. Braves matchup at 7:20 p.m. ET. With Aaron Nola set to oppose Max Fried in tonight’s pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies (-110) at Atlanta Braves (-110); o/u 7.5

7:20 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Phillies vs. Braves: Public Bettors Backing Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bohm collects two hits in loss to Braves

Alec Bohm went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday’s loss to the Braves. On a night where the Phillies managed only five hits, Bohm was responsible for nearly half of them. The veteran third baseman also scored their only run on the night thanks to a J.T. Realmuto single in the fourth. Bohm has now hit safely in six straight games and is slashing .303/.333/.470 on the month.

Ozuna hits homer in upset win

Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a homer in Tuesday’s win over the Phillies. Ozuna broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning when he blasted a 451-foot solo shot off the Phillies Zack Wheeler. It was the 37th homer of the season for Ozuna, who has homered in two of his last three games and now has six homers in the month of August. The veteran slugger continues to turn in another high-powered season and is now just four homers away from topping the 40 dingers he hit last season.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Atlanta’s last 8 games.

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games played on a Wednesday.

The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Atlanta’s last 25 games at home.

The total has gone OVER in 16 of Philadelphia’s last 21 games when playing as the underdog.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Atlanta. The Braves are 6-2 in their last eight games versus the Phillies, are 5-2 in their last seven league matchups and are 5-2 in their last seven divisional matchups. On the other side, the Phillies have dropped five out of their last seven games versus the Braves, have dropped four out of their last five meetings at Truist Park and are 1-4 in their last five road contests overall.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -110