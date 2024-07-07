Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on ESPN+. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Braves betting prediction.

Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Michael Mercado (PHI) vs. Reynaldo Lopez (ATL)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 58-31 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 48-41 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 48-39 straight up this year. Atlanta is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 40-47 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 Philadelphia Phillies (+150) at 954 Atlanta Braves (-180); o/u 8.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, July 7, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN+

Phillies vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott reached base twice in his team’s 5-1 loss to the Braves on Saturday. In that game, Stott hit leadoff and went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk. Stott is slashing .244/.336/.355 this season with 12 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homers, 39 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, and 43 runs scored in 2024. He’s hitting .290 with an OPS of .818 during day games this season. That means you can deploy him in DFS as the Phillies play a matinee matchup with the Braves on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves center fielder Jarred Kelenic continued his breakout campaign against the Phillies on Saturday. In that contest, the left-handed hitter batted leadoff and went 2 for 4 with a double and 2 runs scored. Kelenic has posted a slash line of .272/.314/.444 with 13 doubles, 9 homers, 26 RBIs, 3 stolen bases, and 30 runs scored this year. He’s also hitting well during day games this year (.310 batting average, .884 OPS) so you should consider using him in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

The under is 44-40-5 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

The under is 52-31-4 in Atlanta’s games this season.

Atlanta is 28-17 straight up as the home team this season.

Atlanta is 38-32 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Phillies vs. Braves Betting Prediction

Atlanta will be starting right-hander Reynaldo Lopez for this contest. If he had enough innings pitched, Lopez would lead all of baseball in ERA this season. His complete numbers are a record of 6-2 with a 1.83 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP, a 2.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a K/9 of 9.4, and an opponent batting average of .216 this year. Perhaps more importantly, the Braves are 10-5 straight up in games that Reynaldo Lopez has started this season. Atlanta has already toppled the Marlins, Nationals, and Mets in Lopez starts this year, and I like them to complete the circuit and earn a win over the Phillies here. I’m taking the Braves on the money line at home on Sunday afternoon.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -180