Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Braves betting prediction.

Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Ranger Suarez (PHI) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 58-30 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 48-40 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 47-39 straight up this year. Atlanta is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 39-47 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 Philadelphia Phillies (-108) at 906 Atlanta Braves (-111); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, July 6, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX

Phillies vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner had a monster day at the dish in his team’s 8-6 win over the Braves on Friday. In that contest, the former National went 2 for 5 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Turner is having a stellar season for the Phils in 2024 as he’s posted a batting average of .341, an OPS of 895, 7 homers, 22 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases in just 49 games of action. He’s slashing .339/.383/.571 over the past 15 days, so he’s worth a look in most DFS formats.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna continued to rake in his team’s 8-6 loss to the Phillies on Friday. In that game, the 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 1 for 3 with a homer, a team-high 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Ozuna is batting .296 with 22 homers, 77 RBIs, and an OPS of .937 this season. He’s been better at home (.316 batting average, 1.012 OPS) than on the road (.277 batting average .855 OPS) this season, so this would be a good time to use him in DFS as the Braves host the Phillies at Truist Park on Saturday.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 35-22 straight up after a win this season.

Philadelphia is 24-16 straight up as the road team this season.

Atlanta is 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

The under is 51-31-4 in Atlanta’s games this season.

Phillies vs. Braves Betting Prediction

The Phillies have the best record in the National League at 58-30, and they have been playing like it. Philadelphia is 20-12 straight up since May 29th, and 9-4 straight up since June 22nd. The Phillies will send Ranger Suarez to the hill on Saturday. He’s looking like a legitimate Cy Young Award candidate. This season Suarez is 10-2 with a 2.27 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP. Even more important, Philadelphia is 14-3 straight up in games that Suarez has started this season.

Atlanta will counter with Spencer Schwellenbach, a pitcher who’s likely only in the rotation due to injuries to other Braves starters. Schwellenbach’s numbers (1-4, 5.68 ERA, .260 opponent’s batting average) underscore how much he’s struggled this year. That’s likely going to be an issue against a hot-hitting Phillies team. For that reason, among others, I like Philadelphia to win this game outright on the road in Atlanta on Saturday.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -108