Phillies vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies head to Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s Game 1 of a two-game set. Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Tyler Phillips (PHI) vs. Chris Bassitt (TOR)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 81-56 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 68-69 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 67-72 straight up this year. Toronto is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 71-68 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

971 Philadelphia Phillies (-105) at 972 Toronto Blue Jays (-115); o/u 8.5

7:07 PM ET, Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos was the star in his club’s 3-2 extra-innings win over the Braves on Sunday night. In that game, the 6’4” right-handed hitter went 2 for 5 with a double and 3 RBIs. For the season, Castellanos is batting .249 with 19 homers, 76 RBIs, and a .724 OPS across 565 plate appearances. Nick Castellanos is hitting .279 with an OPS of .813 over the past 30 days, making him an interesting DFS option on Tuesday night.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays shortstop Ernie Clement recorded two-thirds of his team’s hits in their 4-3 loss to the Twins on Sunday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the right-handed hitter from Rochester, NY went 2 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, 2 runs scored, and a stolen base. Across 361 plate appearances this season, Clement is batting .261 with 11 homers, 46 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and a .707 OPS. Ernie Clement is hitting .278 with a .783 OPS in night games this season. That fact makes the 28-year-old worth a look in most DFS formats on Tuesday.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 46-34 straight up after a win this season.

Philadelphia is 9-5 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Toronto is 5-11 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Toronto is 15-17 straight up in interleague games this season.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

The Phillies have the second-best straight-up record in the National League this season at 81-56. Philadelphia has been one of the best teams in all of baseball this season, and several numbers back that up. The Phillies are 76-53 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. That’s the second-best mark in baseball. Philadelphia is also 58-41 straight up in non-division games and 12-11 straight up as a road underdog this year. Both of those numbers rank in the top five in the MLB this season. The Phillies have won 7 out of their last 9 games, and I like them to remain hot here. I’m taking Philadephia on the road as slight money-line underdogs in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -105