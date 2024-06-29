Padres vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The San Diego Padres remain in Boston to face the Red Sox in a matinee matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on NESN. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Padres vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Can the Padres win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Michael King (SD) vs. Tanner Houck (BOS)

The San Diego Padres are 45-41 straight up this year. San Diego is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 44-42 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 43-38 straight up this year. Boston is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 36-45 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

973 San Diego Padres (+124) at 974 Boston Red Sox (-149); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, June 29, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: NESN

Padres vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres centerfielder Jackson Merrill was one of 2 San Diego players to go deep in his club’s 9-2 win over the Red Sox on Friday. In that contest, the young left-handed hitter went 1 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. The rookie from Baltimore is having a stellar first season in the majors as he’s hitting .282 with 11 homers, 40 RBIs, and a .757 OPS across 298 plate appearances. Over the past 15 days, Merrill has an OPS of .999, with a double, 5 homers, and 11 RBIs. That hot streak means you can safely deploy him in DFS lineups as he visits Fenway Park this weekend.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox catcher Connor Wong was one of 2 Boston players to knock in a run in their 9-2 loss to the Padres on Friday. In that contest, the right-handed hitter from Houston went 1 for 4 with an RBI single in the fourth inning. Connor Wong has quietly been one of the better-hitting backstops in baseball this season as he’s slashing .328/.388/.475 with 7 homers, 30 RBIs, and 3 stolen bases in 2024. Wong’s hot hitting means he could be worth a look in DFS depending on where he’s priced on Saturday.

Padres vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 24-20 straight up after a win this season.

San Diego is 20-17 straight up as an underdog this season.

Boston is 20-21 straight up as a favorite this season.

Boston is 19-22 straight up as the home team this season.

Padres vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

The Padres are 8-1 straight up in their last 9 games. San Diego beat Philadelphia and Boston once during that stretch. The Padres also toppled the division-leading Brewers 3 times and took 3 straight games from the Nationals in that span. They’ll call upon right-hander Michael King to start Saturday’s game in Boston. I think that will be a good sport for King and the Padres.

Michael King has been better on the road than at home this year. In 42.2 innings at Petco Park, King is 1-3 with an ERA of 4.64 and a batting average against of .235. In 51 innings on the road, Michael King is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA and a batting average against of .229. I think the Padres’ bats will continue to hit, as they’ve scored at least 5 runs in 8 out of their last 9 games. I also believe Michael King will keep Boston’s bats largely at bay. I’m taking San Diego as money-line road underdogs at Fenway Park on Saturday afternoon.

Padres vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +124