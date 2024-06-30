Padres vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The San Diego Padres remain in Boston to face the Red Sox in a matinee matchup at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on NESN. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Padres vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Can the Padres win the game outright as money line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Matt Waldron (SD) vs. Josh Winckowski (BOS)

The San Diego Padres are 46-41 straight up this year. San Diego is 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 45-42 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 43-39 straight up this year. Boston is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 36-46 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

921 San Diego Padres (+102) at 922 Boston Red Sox (-122); o/u 9.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, June 30, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: NESN

Padres vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres designated hitter Manny Machado had a monster day at the plate in his club’s 11-1 win over Boston on Saturday. In that game, the Miami native went 2 for 5 with 2 homers, 5 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Machado is hitting .268 with 10 homers, 45 RBIs, and a .730 OPS this year. He’s been noticeably better on the road (.776 OPS) than at home (.651 OPS) this season. That fact means you can slot him into your DFS lineups with confidence on Sunday as the Padres complete their series at Fenway Park.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran was one of only 3 Boston players to record an extra-base hit on Saturday. In that contest, Duran hit leadoff and finished the day 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Duran’s numbers are solid this year as he’s hitting .287 with 8 homers, 38 RBIs, and an OPS of .832 in 2024. Duran has been on a tear the past two weeks. For the past 15 days he’s slashing .364/.397/.527 with 3 doubles, 2 homers, 7 RBIs, 10 runs scored, and 5 stolen bases. Jarren Duran could be worth a look as a high-risk high-reward DFS play on Sunday.

Padres vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 25-20 straight up after a win this season.

San Diego is 5-0 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Boston is 20-22 straight up as a favorite this season.

Boston is 19-23 straight up as the home team this season.

Padres vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

The Padres are sizzling hot. San Diego is 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games and they’ve scored at least 6 runs in 8 of those 10 games. They have a deep lineup with many well-rounded hitters and a pitching staff that’s a bit underrated. The Padres will send knuckleballer Matt Waldron to the mound on Sunday. He’s pitched exceptionally well of late.

During the first 2 months of the 2024 season, Matt Waldron was good, but hittable. He went 1-3 with an ERA of 4.35 in April. Waldron was a bit better in May as he went 2-2 with an ERA of 4.15 last month. This month, Waldron appears to be fully dialed in. Over 32.1 innings in June, Matt Waldron is 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA, a WHIP of 0.80, a 3.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 6.7 K/9. I could definitely see Waldron turning in another solid outing against a Red Sox offense that has been floundering of late. I’m on the Padres to win this game outright on the road on Sunday.

Padres vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +102