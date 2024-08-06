Padres vs. Pirates Prediction: Will over cash?

The Padres vs. Pirates series begins on Tuesday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET. With Dylan Cease opposing Bailey Falter in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight in Pittsburgh?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Diego Padres (-165) at Pittsburgh Pirates (+140); o/u 8

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 6, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Padres vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Love Pittsburgh in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Profar’s productive season continues

Jurickson Profar went 2-for-4 with a homer and three runs scored on Sunday afternoon as the Padres routed the Rockies 10-2 in San Diego. Profar victimized Rockies’ right-hander Cal Quantrill with his 389-foot (101.0-mph EV) solo shot in the fifth inning that extended the Padres’ lead to 3-1. He then led off the seventh inning with a double and scored on an RBI double off the bat of Manny Machado. Profar also drew a walk in the eighth and raced around to score on an RBI single by Machado. On the season, the 31-year-old outfielder is still slashing an impressive .300/.393/.491 with 19 homers and 71 RBI.

Kiner-Falefa has double, triple in last game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, a run scored, and two RBI on Sunday against the Diamondbacks. Kiner-Falefa and the Pirates got off to a great start in this one: both of his extra-base hits came in the first two innings as the lead-off hitter and helped the Pirates get up to an early 4-0 lead. Then, oddly, he was asked to bunt with two on in the ninth and popped it up right back to the pitcher for the first out of the inning. He’s drifted back into a utility role after being traded to Pittsburgh with just two starts since being traded last Tuesday. They have come in consecutive games though, so he may become a fixture in their lineup soon enough.

Padres vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Padres are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games

Pirates are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against San Diego

Padres are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games on the road

Pirates are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against San Diego

Padres vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 6-2 in the Padres’ last eight games overall, is 4-1 in their last five road contests and is 8-3 in their last 11 road contests when facing Pittsburgh. On the other side, the over is 6-2 in the Pirates’ last eight games overall, is 4-1 in their last five league contests and has cashed in four out of Pittsburgh’s last five games against an opponent from the National League West.

Padres vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8