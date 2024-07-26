Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Padres vs. Orioles Prediction: Will under cash for bettors?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Padres vs. Orioles

    Following Dylan Cease’s no-hitter, the Padres will be back in action on Friday night when they open a new series in Baltimore. With the home team listed as massive home favorites, what’s the smart play when it comes to the total in tonight’s Padres vs. Orioles series opener?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    925 San Diego Padres (+168) at 926 Baltimore Orioles (-200); o/u 9

    7:05 p.m. ET, Friday, July 26, 2024

    Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

    Padres vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Backing Baltimore in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Orioles moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kim provides offense in Cease’s no-no

    Ha-Seong Kim went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI against the Nationals on Thursday. Kim cleared the bases with a single in the first inning to give the Padres a 3-0 lead. He has 10 home runs and 19 stolen bases, but he’s hitting just .226 with a .695 OPS and 43 RBI on the season.

    Santander hits another home run on Thursday

    Anthony Santander went 2-for-5 with a solo home run against the Marlins on Thursday. Santander’s home run was his 28th of the year. Only Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have more home runs this year. He hit a solo shot off Roddery Munoz in the first inning. Santander is hitting .245 with an .831 OPS and 67 RBI on the season.

    Padres are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

    Orioles are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against San Diego

    Padres are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games on the road

    Orioles are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games at home

    Padres vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Padres’ last 11 games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven road contests and is 5-1 in their last six interleague matchups. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Orioles’ last five home games and has cashed in five out of their last seven home matchups when playing on a Friday.

    Padres vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com