Padres vs. Mets Prediction: Can the Mets win outright at home?

The San Diego Padres remain in New York to face the Mets at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday night on MLB.TV. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Mets betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Nick Pivetta (SD) vs. David Peterson (NYM)

The San Diego Padres are 82-69 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 83-68 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 78-73 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 72-79 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 San Diego Padres (-108) at 910 New York Mets (-112); o/u 7.5

7:10 PM ET, Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

TV: MLB.TV

Padres vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill had multiple hits in his team’s 8-3 loss to the Mets on Tuesday night. In that game, the 2024 Silver Slugger Award winner went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Merrill is hitting .261 with 14 homers, 61 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .766 across 398 at-bats. Jackson Merrill is batting .296 with an OPS of 1.210 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Wednesday.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets third baseman Brett Baty drove in 25% of his club’s runs in their 8-3 win over the Padres on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the 12th overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft went 1 for 3 with a homer, a walk, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Baty is hitting .254 with 17 homers, 47 RBIs, 8 stolen bases, and an OPS of .752 across 366 at-bats this year. The 25-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .330 with an OPS of .915 over his last 30 games. That fact makes Brett Baty worth a look in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Padres vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

San Diego is 35-41 straight up as the road team this season.

New York is 47-29 straight up as the home team this season.

New York is 45-32 straight up after a win this season.

Padres vs. Mets Betting Prediction

I like New York’s National League team in this matchup. A few numbers will demonstrate why. The Mets are 54-49 straight up in National League games and 55-50 straight up in non-division games this year. What’s more, New York is 60-47 straight up as a favorite and 39-25 straight up as a home favorite in 2025. And finally, the Mets are 65-60 straight up when playing on no rest and 72-69 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is New York -112 on the money line over San Diego at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -112