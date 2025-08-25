Padres vs Mariners Preview: Can JP Sears Outduel Bryce Miller Monday Night?

Monday night brings a lefty-righty duel at T-Mobile Park. JP Sears, newly in San Diego’s rotation, battles Bryce Miller, a promising arm in Seattle. With J.P. Sears set to oppose Bryce Miller in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s matchup? Here’s your Padres vs Mariners preview.

Pitching Matchup Breakdown

JP Sears (LHP) arrives in San Diego with a fresh start after being traded from Oakland. While his 2025 numbers (around 4.94 ERA per Covers and Espn) aren’t lights-out, he brings fresh life and revived focus to the Padres’ rotation.

Seattle counters with Bryce Miller (RHP), who’s struggled this season—ERA near 5.87—but performs notably better at home. At T-Mobile Park, Miller’s familiar environment could help tame a vulnerable Padres lineup.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mariners are -130 moneyline favorites to beat the Padres. Meanwhile, the Padres are +110 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8 runs.

Offense Overview

Seattle can bring brute power—Cal Raleigh (49 HR) and Julio Rodríguez (25 HR) highlight a lineup capable of early damage. In contrast, the Padres offer balance. Manny Machado (.292 AVG, 21 HR), Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, and others keep opposing pitchers guessing.

Prediction

Both starters have been shaky, which may open the door to runs—but both teams are well-rounded offensively. Leaning into the home advantage and momentum, I’ll back the Mariners moneyline (+150 ML) and take the Under 9. Final guess: Mariners 5, Padres 3.