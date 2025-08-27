Padres vs. Mariners: Can Bryan Woo Silence San Diego and Keep Seattle Rolling?

It’s the kind of interleague showdown that carries just enough history—and just enough “what if?”—to ignite even the most casual fan. On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 4:10 PM ET, the San Diego Padres (74-58) travel north to T-Mobile Park. They are set to battle the Seattle Mariners (71-61), with Yu Darvish and Bryan Woo locked in the spotlight. They are today’s starting pitchers. Let’s unspool the story of this game: the dynamics, the drama, and the question at the heart of every matchup—who walks out on top?

Team Context & Stakes

Both teams remain firmly in the thick of the playoff pursuit—Miracles shaping into Mariners. Meanwhile, Padres are still jockeying in a tight NL West chase. The season series already leans Seattle’s way—they swept San Diego in the spring. They then added another win on August 25 (9–6). This game might just tip the scales—or at least, seal bragging rights in this year’s Vedder Cup rivalry. It’s a quirky but beloved interleague fixture named after Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, who’s tied to both cities.

Starting Pitchers: Age vs. Ascension

Yu Darvish (SD): At 38, Darvish brings veteran savvy to the mound. However, his 2025 season has been marked by inconsistency—he’s recorded a 3-3 record with a 5.36 ERA over 43.2 innings. This includes 39 strikeouts and 34 hits allowed.

Bryan Woo (SEA): In stark contrast, Woo is enjoying a breakout year. At 25, he’s racked up an impressive 11-7 record with a stingy 2.94 ERA. He also has a 0.94 WHIP across 159 innings—clearly one of the AL’s most dependable arms.

Home Field & Team Stats

Seattle’s Comfort Domain: Mariners are a dominant 40-26 at home this season—T-Mobile Park has clearly been a launching pad for them.

Padres on the Road: The Padres are less settled away from San Diego, with a 31-36 road record so far.

Team Offense: San Diego is averaging 4.20 runs per game, while Seattle surrenders approximately 4.40 runs per game. This differential provides just enough of a sliver for optimism.

Padres vs. Mariners Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mariners are -140 moneyline favorites to beat the Padres. Meanwhile, the Padres are +126 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 7.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 79% of the bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently. Make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Padres vs. Mariners Prediction

With Woo’s electric form, Seattle’s home advantage, and the season series leaning in their favor, the Mariners enter this game as the clear lean. Darvish brings experience, but his 2025 results suggest vulnerability under pressure. Expect Seattle to control this one. However, Padres might sneak something late if Woo falters or Darvish finds a spark.

Prediction: Mariners win 4–2, under the 7.5 total.