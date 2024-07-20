Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Padres vs. Guardians Prediction: Under the safe bet?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Padres vs. Guardians

    The Padres vs. Guardians series continues on Saturday night when Dylan Cease opposes Gavin Williams in the pitching matchup. Is the under the safe bet after San Diego was blanked last night by Cleveland pitching?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    925 San Diego Padres (-102) at 926 Cleveland Guardians (-116); o/u 7.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 20, 2024

    Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

    Padres vs. Guardians: Bettors Love Cleveland in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Arraez finishes with two hits in loss

    Luis Arraez went 2-for-4 with a double on Friday against the Guardians. The Padres were blanked in this one, but Arraez still got his. Always an excellent source of batting average, his double was just his second extra-base hit this month. He also hasn’t drawn a walk since June 29th. He will provide you with a great average and not much else.

    Fry goes 3-for-3 in CLE win

    David Fry went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, and an RBI, and a walk on Friday against the Padres. Fry carried his solid All-Star game performance into the second half. He limped into the break going hitless over his last 17 at-bats before finally getting on the board on Tuesday in Texas. He’s come back to earth after a torrid April and May as his average has dropped from .351 to .290 since June 1st.

    Padres are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games

    Guardians are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against San Diego

    Padres are 5-12 SU in their last 17 games on the road

    Guardians are 20-5 SU in their last 25 games at home

    Padres vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Padres’ last five games, is 12-5 in their last 17 road games, is 5-2 in their last seven interleague matchups. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Guardians’ last five games and has cashed in four out of their last five matchups when both teams have negative odds to win.

    Padres vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com