Padres vs. Guardians Prediction: Under the safe bet?

The Padres vs. Guardians series continues on Saturday night when Dylan Cease opposes Gavin Williams in the pitching matchup. Is the under the safe bet after San Diego was blanked last night by Cleveland pitching?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

925 San Diego Padres (-102) at 926 Cleveland Guardians (-116); o/u 7.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 20, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Padres vs. Guardians: Bettors Love Cleveland in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arraez finishes with two hits in loss

Luis Arraez went 2-for-4 with a double on Friday against the Guardians. The Padres were blanked in this one, but Arraez still got his. Always an excellent source of batting average, his double was just his second extra-base hit this month. He also hasn’t drawn a walk since June 29th. He will provide you with a great average and not much else.

Fry goes 3-for-3 in CLE win

David Fry went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, and an RBI, and a walk on Friday against the Padres. Fry carried his solid All-Star game performance into the second half. He limped into the break going hitless over his last 17 at-bats before finally getting on the board on Tuesday in Texas. He’s come back to earth after a torrid April and May as his average has dropped from .351 to .290 since June 1st.

Padres vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Padres are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games

Guardians are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against San Diego

Padres are 5-12 SU in their last 17 games on the road

Guardians are 20-5 SU in their last 25 games at home

Padres vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Padres’ last five games, is 12-5 in their last 17 road games, is 5-2 in their last seven interleague matchups. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Guardians’ last five games and has cashed in four out of their last five matchups when both teams have negative odds to win.

Padres vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5